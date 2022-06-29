Notebook | WR Elijah Moore Loves the Matchups with D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner 

With a laser focus during the offseason, Jets general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh were committed to surrounding quarterback Zach Wilson with more talent.
In free agency, the Green & White signed two tight ends -- C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin -- and re-signed one of Zach Wilson's favorite receivers from the 2021 season in Braxton Berrios. It didn't end when the 2022 NFL Draft rolled around at the end of April and the Jets used their second first-round pick, No. 10 overall, to select Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
The new partnership of Wilson & Wilson hit the ground running during the recently completed OTAs and minicamp.
"He's really special," Garrett Wilson said about his quarterback. "Through minicamp he was really slinging it the last few days -- deep balls, intermediate throws, side arm, off-platform -- he's got a whole lot of talent. He's been great with me. It's been awesome for sure."
Garrett Wilson was universally praised for his early play before the Jets broke for six weeks ahead of the start of training camp later in July.
"He's just a versatile, good football player," offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. "He understands the game. Since he's been here, he's been full throttle trying to learn this system."
Garrett Wilson said that has been his singular goal since dropping in at 1 Jets Drive.
"I have a lot to learn," he said. "Getting into my routes is the main thing. I want to focus on my releases and knowing what the plan is. It all comes with time." He added: "With this game, every detail is important, the spacing and the timing are on another level. It's a big learning curve for me and I'm still trying to build on that. You keep playing ball and you learn over time, not all at once."
In discussing the emerging chemistry with Zach Wilson, Garrett said: "It comes with reps and time at practice. But I know I can also shoot him a text outside practice, get in here and throw some balls around. Everything in this league comes with time and reps. You have to put in the time."
See the top photos of the Jets WRs leading up to training camp.
Elijah Moore to Jets DBs: 'We're Not Friends'
Second-year fireplug Elijah Moore, fresh from OTAs and minicamp, is already amped up about the competition with the Jets' two new cornerbacks -- D.J. Reed and top draft pick Amad "Sauce" Gardner.
"Practice is where it all starts and having those guys to go against in competitive moments is the only way you're going to get better," Moore said. "I love the matchups with D.J. and Sauce, really everybody. I told the DBs in practice that it's us vs. y'all. We're not friends right now. Having that competitive spirit is what we need."
Moore (5-10, 178) had an impressive rookie season with the Jets and tossed in some tantalizing plays in his budding collaboration with another sophomore in green and white, quarterback Zach Wilson. Moore missed six games because of injuries, but still managed 43 receptions for 538 yards and 5 TDs, one of which was an eye-popping 62-yard catch-and-scamper against Miami in Week 11.
"Nothing surprises me about Zach, he has to be perfect and that's what I love about him," Moore said. "He's so hard on himself, but it's confidence that I see. Owning that confidence and I'm grateful he's getting better. Look, we want to be the best and we share that 100 percent. We demand greatness."
Moore is comfortable in either the slot or out wide, and with the addition of Garrett Wilson, the return from injury of Corey Davis, the re-signing of Braxton Berrios, plus strong play by Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith in practice the past month, it brings appealing flexibility to the team's aerial attack.
Speaking about that other Wilson, Garrett, Moore said: "He's super, super athletic and there's nothing about him that surprises me. I've watched him in college [Ohio State] since his freshman year. He's an amazing athlete and an amazing person. I'm glad he's on my team."
Corey Davis Likes His 'Real Chill' Coach
Wide receiver Corey Davis and head coach Robert Saleh are each preparing for their second seasons with the Jets. Davis, who had core surgery (also called a sports hernia) in the offseason after missing the final five games of the regular season, said he is juiced about the potential in the receivers' room.
He also offered a shout out to Saleh, who is methodically building and overseeing a fortified roster.
"He's a great coach, real chill," Davis said of Saleh. "I didn't know he was this chill. He will get on you now and then, but only to make sure you're on your stuff. He's laid back, a family guy. And he's high character, you can tell by the guys he brings into the locker room.
"I'm glad I'm playing for him. You can feel it in the locker room. I've mentioned it a few times, and it's something we truly believe, that character is going to take you a long way in this league. Saleh is always talking about that. And now we've got a lot of dudes with really good character."