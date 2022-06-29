Notebook | WR Elijah Moore Loves the Matchups with D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner 

Garrett Wilson on QB Zach Wilson: ‘He’s Really Special’

Jun 29, 2022 at 10:52 AM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_BT5_2981-moore-thumb

With a laser focus during the offseason, Jets general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh were committed to surrounding quarterback Zach Wilson with more talent.

In free agency, the Green & White signed two tight ends -- C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin -- and re-signed one of Zach Wilson's favorite receivers from the 2021 season in Braxton Berrios. It didn't end when the 2022 NFL Draft rolled around at the end of April and the Jets used their second first-round pick, No. 10 overall, to select Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

The new partnership of Wilson & Wilson hit the ground running during the recently completed OTAs and minicamp.

"He's really special," Garrett Wilson said about his quarterback. "Through minicamp he was really slinging it the last few days -- deep balls, intermediate throws, side arm, off-platform -- he's got a whole lot of talent. He's been great with me. It's been awesome for sure."

Garrett Wilson was universally praised for his early play before the Jets broke for six weeks ahead of the start of training camp later in July.

"He's just a versatile, good football player," offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. "He understands the game. Since he's been here, he's been full throttle trying to learn this system."

Garrett Wilson said that has been his singular goal since dropping in at 1 Jets Drive.

"I have a lot to learn," he said. "Getting into my routes is the main thing. I want to focus on my releases and knowing what the plan is. It all comes with time." He added: "With this game, every detail is important, the spacing and the timing are on another level. It's a big learning curve for me and I'm still trying to build on that. You keep playing ball and you learn over time, not all at once."

In discussing the emerging chemistry with Zach Wilson, Garrett said: "It comes with reps and time at practice. But I know I can also shoot him a text outside practice, get in here and throw some balls around. Everything in this league comes with time and reps. You have to put in the time."

Gallery | The Best Images of the Jets Wide Receivers

See the top photos of the Jets WRs leading up to training camp.

E_0Q5A2230
1 / 42
E_0Q5A2824
2 / 42
E_0Q5A2762
3 / 42
E_DC1_0330
4 / 42
E_0Q5A0255_1
5 / 42
E_0Q5A0269_1
6 / 42
E_0Q5A0437
7 / 42
E_A18I0552
8 / 42
E_A18I0608
9 / 42
E_A18I0895
10 / 42
E_DSC00940
11 / 42
E_SA100301
12 / 42
E_SA103906
13 / 42
E_SNY30424
14 / 42
E_SNY30700
15 / 42
E_SNY31852
16 / 42
E_SNYL7744
17 / 42
E_SZ1_0053
18 / 42
E_SZ1_1663_1
19 / 42
E_SZ1_1724
20 / 42
E_SZ2_1710
21 / 42
E_SZ1_5301
22 / 42
E_SZ2_0295
23 / 42
E_SZ2_0356
24 / 42
E_SZ2_0590
25 / 42
E_SZ2_0708
26 / 42
E_SZ2_6204
27 / 42
E_SZ2_1432
28 / 42
E_SZ2_1722
29 / 42
E_SZ2_3233
30 / 42
E_SZ2_4110
31 / 42
E_SZ2_6212
32 / 42
E_SZ2_7739
33 / 42
E_SZR39326
34 / 42
E_SZ2_9910
35 / 42
E_SZ2_9978
36 / 42
E_SZ4_9048
37 / 42
E_SZR39280
38 / 42
E_SZR39331
39 / 42
SNY21292
40 / 42
SNY44681
41 / 42
SZ1_2055
42 / 42
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Elijah Moore to Jets DBs: 'We're Not Friends'
Second-year fireplug Elijah Moore, fresh from OTAs and minicamp, is already amped up about the competition with the Jets' two new cornerbacks -- D.J. Reed and top draft pick Amad "Sauce" Gardner.

"Practice is where it all starts and having those guys to go against in competitive moments is the only way you're going to get better," Moore said. "I love the matchups with D.J. and Sauce, really everybody. I told the DBs in practice that it's us vs. y'all. We're not friends right now. Having that competitive spirit is what we need."

Moore (5-10, 178) had an impressive rookie season with the Jets and tossed in some tantalizing plays in his budding collaboration with another sophomore in green and white, quarterback Zach Wilson. Moore missed six games because of injuries, but still managed 43 receptions for 538 yards and 5 TDs, one of which was an eye-popping 62-yard catch-and-scamper against Miami in Week 11.

"Nothing surprises me about Zach, he has to be perfect and that's what I love about him," Moore said. "He's so hard on himself, but it's confidence that I see. Owning that confidence and I'm grateful he's getting better. Look, we want to be the best and we share that 100 percent. We demand greatness."

Moore is comfortable in either the slot or out wide, and with the addition of Garrett Wilson, the return from injury of Corey Davis, the re-signing of Braxton Berrios, plus strong play by Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith in practice the past month, it brings appealing flexibility to the team's aerial attack.

Speaking about that other Wilson, Garrett, Moore said: "He's super, super athletic and there's nothing about him that surprises me. I've watched him in college [Ohio State] since his freshman year. He's an amazing athlete and an amazing person. I'm glad he's on my team."

Corey Davis Likes His 'Real Chill' Coach
Wide receiver Corey Davis and head coach Robert Saleh are each preparing for their second seasons with the Jets. Davis, who had core surgery (also called a sports hernia) in the offseason after missing the final five games of the regular season, said he is juiced about the potential in the receivers' room.

He also offered a shout out to Saleh, who is methodically building and overseeing a fortified roster.

"He's a great coach, real chill," Davis said of Saleh. "I didn't know he was this chill. He will get on you now and then, but only to make sure you're on your stuff. He's laid back, a family guy. And he's high character, you can tell by the guys he brings into the locker room.

"I'm glad I'm playing for him. You can feel it in the locker room. I've mentioned it a few times, and it's something we truly believe, that character is going to take you a long way in this league. Saleh is always talking about that. And now we've got a lot of dudes with really good character."

Related Content

news

Pro Football Focus Ranks Jets Among Top 5 Most-Improved Teams

Joe Douglas Added Number of Players in Free Agency and Draft Including Laken Tomlinson, Sauce Gardner Among Others

news

Jeff Ulbrich Sees Exciting D-velopments for Jets in '22

2nd-Year DC Is Pumped About His Unit's New Additions and Growth from Last Year

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Cleveland Browns

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson & Co. Head to the Dawg Pound in Week 2

news

Where Are They Now: Alex Van Dyke

Catch Up with the Former Receiver from Nevada

news

Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall Among Brian Baldinger's Top-10 Favorite Players in NFL Draft

Former Cincinnati CB Drafted No. 4 Overall; Hall Drafted in Second Round

news

Mike LaFleur's Offense Has a 'Fun Challenge' Ahead

Jets Improved Through His 1st Year at the Helm; Now He Has More 'Pieces to Work With'

news

Which Jets Pick Did NFL Network Say Was Best Value in Draft?

GM Joe Douglas Selected Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert in Third Round

news

Robert Saleh: Jets' Vision Is Clear 'for Every Player We've Brought In'

GM Joe Douglas: Head Coach and His Staff Are Unifiers, Teachers, Collaborators

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Return to MetLife Stadium in Week 3

news

LaDainian Tomlinson Ranks Jets' Breece Hall as No. 1 RB Fit in NFL Draft

Former Iowa State Back, No. 36 Selection, Had Rushing TD in 24 Straight Games

news

For Joe Douglas, It's Been an Offseason Spent in Attack Mode

'Unbelievable Job': GM and His Staff Aggressively Brought 'Quality Players' to the Jets

Advertising