Notebook | WR Elijah Moore Loves the Matchups with D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner 

With a laser focus during the offseason, Jets general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh were committed to surrounding quarterback Zach Wilson with more talent.

In free agency, the Green & White signed two tight ends -- C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin -- and re-signed one of Zach Wilson's favorite receivers from the 2021 season in Braxton Berrios. It didn't end when the 2022 NFL Draft rolled around at the end of April and the Jets used their second first-round pick, No. 10 overall, to select Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

The new partnership of Wilson & Wilson hit the ground running during the recently completed OTAs and minicamp.

"He's really special," Garrett Wilson said about his quarterback. "Through minicamp he was really slinging it the last few days -- deep balls, intermediate throws, side arm, off-platform -- he's got a whole lot of talent. He's been great with me. It's been awesome for sure."

Garrett Wilson was universally praised for his early play before the Jets broke for six weeks ahead of the start of training camp later in July.

"He's just a versatile, good football player," offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. "He understands the game. Since he's been here, he's been full throttle trying to learn this system."

Garrett Wilson said that has been his singular goal since dropping in at 1 Jets Drive.

"I have a lot to learn," he said. "Getting into my routes is the main thing. I want to focus on my releases and knowing what the plan is. It all comes with time." He added: "With this game, every detail is important, the spacing and the timing are on another level. It's a big learning curve for me and I'm still trying to build on that. You keep playing ball and you learn over time, not all at once."