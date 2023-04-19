Notebook | Which Offensive Line Prospect Has the Most Upside?

If the four top O-linemen are off the board in the first round by the time the Jets are ready to exercise that No. 13 pick, Douzable said he could see general manager Joe Douglas trading back for more draft capital. He said that the team's top three needs, in the draft or via free agency, are OL, center and DT. At center, unless the Jets can make a deal with Ben Jones, a free agent, the Green & White could address the position in rounds 2 and later.

• On the Jets' pursuit of free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., who signed with Baltimore, Douzable said: "Joe D. is sticking to his plan, but I have to give a shoutout to Odell. I knew the Jets weren't going to pay him that type of money [reportedly $15 million for one year, with incentives that could take the deal to $18 million]. He's getting top receiver money, but he didn't even play last year [after sustaining a torn ACL in the Super Bowl]. I love Odell, but he's 31 and father time is undefeated. I'm happy he got what he got, but I just know Joe D. was never going to pay that."

• On the possibility of an impending deal for Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers: "It's getting to the point where something needs to get done, and I think we're looking at the first two days of the draft. It seems that both teams have dug in their heels and no one is willing to blink," Douzable said...