Notebook | ST Coordinator Brant Boyer High on Jets' Three 'Specialists'

Judy Battista of NFL.com Says Super Bowl Fits ‘Collective Mood’

Jul 05, 2023 at 09:57 AM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS2_0418-hennessy

For all the focus on the Jets' strong and emerging corps of young players, there is one group of indispensable entrenched veterans that often toils in the shadows -- until it isn't.

They are the triumvirate of specialists -- the placekicker, the punter and the long snapper -- on the special teams overseen by Brant Boyer.

It's kind of fitting that three men with a combined 26 years of experience in the NFL (through the 2022 season) work under the tutelage of Boyer, who is entering his eighth season (under his third head coach) as the Green & White's special teams coordinator.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to come back, as I am every year," Boyer told team reporter Eric Allen on "The Official Jets Podcast." "I'm lucky to be here as long as I have."

Boyer and the Jets' special teams went through an up-and-down season that began with the improbable Week 2 come-from-behind win at Cleveland (a fourth-down conversion on a fake punt and then a recovery on an onside kick that led to the game-winning TD). The superlatives carried over to rookie Micheal Clemons' block punt at Green Bay that was returned for a TD and another punt block by rookie Jermaine Johnson at Buffalo.

But the two plays that still keep Boyer up a night are the ones that all 32 special teams coaches in the league dread -- punt returns for scores -- one late at New England and one early vs. Detroit.

"Those two punt returns make me sick to my stomach," Boyer said. "They still infuriate me when I think about it, and I do think about them a lot. I'm not real happy with the way things went last year.

"It all starts and ends with me."

Of the three Jets "specialists" on special teams, long snapper Thomas Hennessy, 29, who was re-signed in the offseason, has had the longest tenure with the team -- 6 years. Through the 98 games of his NFL career, Hennessy (who played his high school football at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J.) has snapped the ball on field-goal attempts and punts.

"It's awesome to see how much he's developed since we've been here," Boyer said. "He's taking a leadership role, I've seen his maturation process, more physical blocking. The guy comes to work every day, you never hear any complaining. You dream of coaching guys like him." He added: "Guys who don't have a snapper don't realize it until they don't have one."

Placekicker Greg Zuerlein, 35, a k a Legatron, also returns and Boyer firmly believes that his guy is capable of eclipsing the NFL record of 66 yards set on a game-winning kick by Justin Tucker at Detroit in 2021. Last season Zuerlein converted 30-of-37 field-goal attempts, including 6 of 11 from 50-plus yards and 9 of 11 from 40-49 yards.

"He regularly kicks between 60 and 63 yards [in warmups], with plenty left," Boyer said. "And he's gotten better. He made more kicks from 50 than anyone in the league last year and hit a couple of big field goals for us."

Thomas Morstead, 37, spent time with the Jets before punting for the Dolphins last season, where he dropped 28 of 61 punts inside the opposition's 20-yard line (with only 2 touchbacks) and had a net average of 40.9 yards a punt

"I think arguably he's been the best punter in this league as far as controlling returners, and he has been for a long time," Boyer said "He's so consistent and deliberate. I'm really happy to get him back. He brings leadership to the room, having been around [12 seasons] as long as he has.

"His longevity is based on how hard works in the weight room, and how hard he takes care of body. He's always training and watching his diet. Those are guys that last the longest. Others don't understand how short-term this business can be. The one thing that makes you money, that's your body."

For as long as he's been coaching special teams, Boyer has each season had to cobble together his return teams from among hungry young players and backup guys. With Zuerlein, Hennessy and Morstead in addition to an ace in Pro Bowler Justin Hardee, Boyer has a proven group at pivotal positions.

"To have a veteran group -- Z, Thomas and Henny -- that room is awesome to coach and to be around, "Boyer said. "Everyone gets along and they can bounce things around. They'll just sit there and tell me the truth. I have a great relationship with all of them."

Jets Fanbase Deserves a Trip to the Super Bowl: NFL.com
The Super Bowl III trophy sits stoically in a case at the Atlantic Health Training Center, a lonely testament to a special, seminal day in league history when Joe Namath led the Jets to an upset victory over the Baltimore Colts 54 years ago. The silverware was one of the first things QB Aaron Rodgers noticed as he walked into the building for his introductory press conference in April.

"I grew up watching old VHS tapes of the Super Bowls and so, obviously, I know about 'The Guarantee' and Broadway Joe," Rodgers said. "It's been a while since then."

A half-dozen writers at NFL.com recently picked the Jets among six teams whose fanbases most deserve a Super Bowl title. That group also includes the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.

"It was tempting to pick a team that has never won a Super Bowl -- the Bengals or Lions were the ones I wrestled with," wrote NFL.com reporter Judy Battista. "But the agony of Jets fans has permeated the NFL for so long that a Super Bowl for Gang Green under Aaron Rodgers might lift the collective mood even for people who didn't grow up hoping Richard Todd/Ken O'Brien/Boomer Esiason/Chad Pennington/Mark Sanchez/Sam Darnold/Zach Wilson would be the next Joe Namath."

Rodgers, a four-time league MVP who was obtained in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, is surrounded by talent, something he recognized last season when the Jets went to Lambeau Field and defeated the Packers, 27-10.

"Like I said last year after we played them, they're not the same old Jets," Rodgers said. "This is a team that has a legitimate opportunity to do something special this year."

Gallery | Jets' 90-Man Roster in Photos

See photos of the Jets' 90-man roster leading up to training camp.

RB Israel Abanikanda
1 / 90

RB Israel Abanikanda

S Tony Adams
2 / 90

S Tony Adams

DE Deslin Alexandre
3 / 90

DE Deslin Alexandre

S Adrian Amos
4 / 90

S Adrian Amos

Mike Roemer/Associated Press
LB Zaire Barnes
5 / 90

LB Zaire Barnes

FB Nick Bawden
6 / 90

FB Nick Bawden

T Mekhi Becton
7 / 90

T Mekhi Becton

S Jarrick Bernard-Converse
8 / 90

S Jarrick Bernard-Converse

QB Tim Boyle
9 / 90

QB Tim Boyle

T Duane Brown
10 / 90

T Duane Brown

WR Jason Brownlee
11 / 90

WR Jason Brownlee

OL Yodny Cajuste
12 / 90

OL Yodny Cajuste

RB Michael Carter
13 / 90

RB Michael Carter

CB Michael Carter II
14 / 90

CB Michael Carter II

WR Irvin Charles
15 / 90

WR Irvin Charles

LB Claudin Cherelus
16 / 90

LB Claudin Cherelus

Clark
17 / 90
DL Micheal Clemons
18 / 90

DL Micheal Clemons

WR Randall Cobb
19 / 90

WR Randall Cobb

OL Trystan Colon
20 / 90

OL Trystan Colon

TE Tyler Conklin
21 / 90

TE Tyler Conklin

S Ashtyn Davis
22 / 90

S Ashtyn Davis

WR Corey Davis
23 / 90

WR Corey Davis

S Trey Dean
24 / 90

S Trey Dean

RB Travs Dye
25 / 90

RB Travs Dye

CB Brandin Echols
26 / 90

CB Brandin Echols

DL John Franklin-Myers
27 / 90

DL John Franklin-Myers

CB Sauce Gardner
28 / 90

CB Sauce Gardner

TE Izaiah Gathings
29 / 90

TE Izaiah Gathings

WR Xavier Gipson
30 / 90

WR Xavier Gipson

OL Chris Glaser
31 / 90

OL Chris Glaser

CB Javelin Guidry
32 / 90

CB Javelin Guidry

RB Breece Hall
33 / 90

RB Breece Hall

CB Bryce Hall
34 / 90

CB Bryce Hall

LB Maalik Hall
35 / 90

LB Maalik Hall

CB Justin Hardee
36 / 90

CB Justin Hardee

WR Mecole Hardman
37 / 90

WR Mecole Hardman

LS Thomas Hennessy
38 / 90

LS Thomas Hennessy

DL Bryce Huff
39 / 90

DL Bryce Huff

CB Craig James
40 / 90

CB Craig James

DL Quinton Jefferson
41 / 90

DL Quinton Jefferson

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press
TE E.J. Jenkins
42 / 90

TE E.J. Jenkins

LB Caleb Johnson
43 / 90

LB Caleb Johnson

DE Jermaine Johnson
44 / 90

DE Jermaine Johnson

WR Jerome Kapp
45 / 90

WR Jerome Kapp

RB Zononvan Knight
46 / 90

RB Zononvan Knight

TE Zack Kuntz
47 / 90

TE Zack Kuntz

OL Brent Laing
48 / 90

OL Brent Laing

CB Derrick Langford
49 / 90

CB Derrick Langford

DL Carl Lawson
50 / 90

DL Carl Lawson

WR Allen Lazard
51 / 90

WR Allen Lazard

WR T.J. Luther
52 / 90

WR T.J. Luther

DL Isaiah Mack
53 / 90

DL Isaiah Mack

DE Will McDonald
54 / 90

DE Will McDonald

C Connor McGovern
55 / 90

C Connor McGovern

WR Denzel Mims
56 / 90

WR Denzel Mims

OL Max Mitchell
57 / 90

OL Max Mitchell

CB Jimmy Moreland
58 / 90

CB Jimmy Moreland

P Thomas Morstead
59 / 90

P Thomas Morstead

LB C.J. Mosley
60 / 90

LB C.J. Mosley

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
61 / 90

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen

OL Adam Pankey
62 / 90

OL Adam Pankey

CB D.J. Reed
63 / 90

CB D.J. Reed

QB Aaron Rodgers
64 / 90

QB Aaron Rodgers

TE Jeremy Ruckert
65 / 90

TE Jeremy Ruckert

OL Wes Schweitzer
66 / 90

OL Wes Schweitzer

OL Greg Senat
67 / 90

OL Greg Senat

LB Jamien Sherwood
68 / 90

LB Jamien Sherwood

DL Tanzel Smart
69 / 90

DL Tanzel Smart

WR Diontae Spencer
70 / 90

WR Diontae Spencer

DL Marquiss Spencer
71 / 90

DL Marquiss Spencer

QB Chris Streveler
72 / 90

QB Chris Streveler

LB Chazz Surratt
73 / 90

LB Chazz Surratt

WR Malik Taylor
74 / 90

WR Malik Taylor

DL Solomon Thomas
75 / 90

DL Solomon Thomas

C Joe Tippmann
76 / 90

C Joe Tippmann

G Laken Tomlinson
77 / 90

G Laken Tomlinson

T Billy Turner
78 / 90

T Billy Turner

TE C.J. Uzomah
79 / 90

TE C.J. Uzomah

G Alijah Vera-Tucker
80 / 90

G Alijah Vera-Tucker

T Carter Warren
81 / 90

T Carter Warren

S Marquis Waters
82 / 90

S Marquis Waters

S Jordan Whitehead
83 / 90

S Jordan Whitehead

LB Quincy Williams
84 / 90

LB Quincy Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
85 / 90

DL Quinnen Williams

WR Garrett Wilson
86 / 90

WR Garrett Wilson

QB Zach Wilson
87 / 90

QB Zach Wilson

DL Al Woods
88 / 90

DL Al Woods

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
TE Kenny Yeboah
89 / 90

TE Kenny Yeboah

K Greg Zuerlein
90 / 90

K Greg Zuerlein

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

DL Reset: DT Quinnen Williams & Co. Set to Pick Up Where Group Left Off

Carl Lawson Eyes Double-Digit Sacks in 2023 Season

news

Young Jets Agree: 'The Expectation Is High with Aaron Rodgers'

WR Garrett Wilson: Future Hall of Fame QB 'Pushes Us' to 'Perfect Our Game Every Day'

news

Jeff Ulbrich: Jets' Defense Is 'Just Scratching the Surface'

Green & White Coordinator and Players Have a Plan to Take Their Robust 2022 Season to New Heights

news

WR Reset: Jets HC Robert Saleh Says 'We Love Our Group' of Receivers

Garrett Wilson & Corey Davis Return; Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr., Randall Cobb Are Recent Vet Additions

news

Joe Tippmann Adjusting to the Speed of the NFL

Jets OL Coach Keith Carter Says Athletic Center 'Can Rally the Troops and Bring Everybody with Him'

news

New Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett Has Been This Way Before

He's Familiar with HC Robert Saleh and the Green & White Organization ... and Then There's the Quarterback

news

Which Jets Player Would You Invite to Your Fourth of July BBQ?

Pair of Offensive Linemen Among Popular Answers

news

Aaron Rodgers: 'I'm Here Because I Believe in This Team'

Jets in April Finally Landed an NFL Jedi Who Sees the Opportunity to Be 'Part of Something Special'

news

C.J. Mosley Values Opportunity to 'Contend for a Championship' in 2023

One of the Jets' Captains Is the Heart and Soul of the Defense

news

For Jets HC Robert Saleh, It All Starts with Finishing

After Last Year's 'Learning Experience,' 'There's a Lot of Excitement About What We Can Be'

news

Where Are They Now: Kellen Davis

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Michigan State

Advertising