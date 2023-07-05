Notebook | ST Coordinator Brant Boyer High on Jets' Three 'Specialists'

For all the focus on the Jets' strong and emerging corps of young players, there is one group of indispensable entrenched veterans that often toils in the shadows -- until it isn't.

They are the triumvirate of specialists -- the placekicker, the punter and the long snapper -- on the special teams overseen by Brant Boyer.

It's kind of fitting that three men with a combined 26 years of experience in the NFL (through the 2022 season) work under the tutelage of Boyer, who is entering his eighth season (under his third head coach) as the Green & White's special teams coordinator.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to come back, as I am every year," Boyer told team reporter Eric Allen on "The Official Jets Podcast." "I'm lucky to be here as long as I have."

Boyer and the Jets' special teams went through an up-and-down season that began with the improbable Week 2 come-from-behind win at Cleveland (a fourth-down conversion on a fake punt and then a recovery on an onside kick that led to the game-winning TD). The superlatives carried over to rookie Micheal Clemons' block punt at Green Bay that was returned for a TD and another punt block by rookie Jermaine Johnson at Buffalo.

But the two plays that still keep Boyer up a night are the ones that all 32 special teams coaches in the league dread -- punt returns for scores -- one late at New England and one early vs. Detroit.

"Those two punt returns make me sick to my stomach," Boyer said. "They still infuriate me when I think about it, and I do think about them a lot. I'm not real happy with the way things went last year.

"It all starts and ends with me."

Of the three Jets "specialists" on special teams, long snapper Thomas Hennessy, 29, who was re-signed in the offseason, has had the longest tenure with the team -- 6 years. Through the 98 games of his NFL career, Hennessy (who played his high school football at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J.) has snapped the ball on field-goal attempts and punts.

"It's awesome to see how much he's developed since we've been here," Boyer said. "He's taking a leadership role, I've seen his maturation process, more physical blocking. The guy comes to work every day, you never hear any complaining. You dream of coaching guys like him." He added: "Guys who don't have a snapper don't realize it until they don't have one."

Placekicker Greg Zuerlein, 35, a k a Legatron, also returns and Boyer firmly believes that his guy is capable of eclipsing the NFL record of 66 yards set on a game-winning kick by Justin Tucker at Detroit in 2021. Last season Zuerlein converted 30-of-37 field-goal attempts, including 6 of 11 from 50-plus yards and 9 of 11 from 40-49 yards.

"He regularly kicks between 60 and 63 yards [in warmups], with plenty left," Boyer said. "And he's gotten better. He made more kicks from 50 than anyone in the league last year and hit a couple of big field goals for us."

Thomas Morstead, 37, spent time with the Jets before punting for the Dolphins last season, where he dropped 28 of 61 punts inside the opposition's 20-yard line (with only 2 touchbacks) and had a net average of 40.9 yards a punt

"I think arguably he's been the best punter in this league as far as controlling returners, and he has been for a long time," Boyer said "He's so consistent and deliberate. I'm really happy to get him back. He brings leadership to the room, having been around [12 seasons] as long as he has.

"His longevity is based on how hard works in the weight room, and how hard he takes care of body. He's always training and watching his diet. Those are guys that last the longest. Others don't understand how short-term this business can be. The one thing that makes you money, that's your body."

For as long as he's been coaching special teams, Boyer has each season had to cobble together his return teams from among hungry young players and backup guys. With Zuerlein, Hennessy and Morstead in addition to an ace in Pro Bowler Justin Hardee, Boyer has a proven group at pivotal positions.