Notebook | Robert Saleh Not Sounding Alarm on the Jets Pass Game

In the Jets' Weeks 6 and 7 wins over the Packers and Broncos, QB Zach Wilson was held to 110 yards and 121 yards through the air. But the Green & White won the two games by a combined 24 points and Green Bay has the NFL's No. 1-ranked pass defense (168.9 yds/g) and Denver is No. 2 (173.1 yds/g).

"These last two weeks, I don't think we should discredit the fact that we played two really, really good pass defenses in Green Bay and Denver, especially Denver," head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday. " ut both of those units play a really, really good style of football in terms of pass defense and they make it miserable. We're not the first or the last team that's going to go through that ringer that is the Denver Broncos defense — they're pretty freaking good. Still have a lot of faith in our offense, still have a lot of faith in the pass game. Showed it in the fourth quarter at Pittsburgh, showed it against Miami. I know the touchdowns don't show up there, but two of those passes got tackled at the 1."

Wilson is 4-0 as a starter this season and the offense has gone three straight games without a turnover. He has connected on 57.4% of his passes for 693 yards with 1 TD and 2 INT while being sacked 8 times.

"Zach's a ton better than he was a year ago and he's going to continue to get better," Saleh said. "There are just small little details that we're always going to strive for and there are four or five passes where we're always going to want those back, but I'm not sounding the alarm on the pass game yet."

Riding elite efforts from their defense and special teams, the Jets rushed 33 times against the Packers for 179 yards (5.4 yds/carry) and 2 TDs. During Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos, the Jets rushed 24 times for 155 yards (6.5 yds/carry) and 1 TD. Breece Hall, who will miss the rest of the year with an ACL tear sustained against the Broncos, was responsible for those two long pass receptions against the Dolphins and rushed for 116 yards against the Pack and 72 yards in Denver. But the Jets have great confidence in Michael Carter, and they feel they can beat teams in multiple ways.

"Personally, from an o-line perspective, this is the formula that I like to do," C Connor McGovern said. "It makes my job a lot easier when you can kind of grind one out, ground and pound and go that way. If I had to pick, I'd pick this formula. And testament to our defense as well, they've been playing out of their minds, allowing us to use that formula to our advantage."

The Jets defense currently ranks 6th in yards per play (4.90), 3rd in rush yards per attempt (3.86) and tied for third with 8 INTs.