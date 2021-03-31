Notebook | QBs Zach Wilson and Justin Fields Spin Spirals in NFL Pro Days

The eyes of many in the professional football world were focused on Provo, UT, late last week when BYU quarterback Zach Wilson went through his paces on his long-awaited and highly promoted NFL Pro Day. Early this week, attention shifted to Columbus, OH and Tuscaloosa, AL, as Ohio State QB Justin Fields and Alabama QB Mac Jones performed.

Zach Wilson (QB/Brigham Young University)

Wilson (6-3, 210) was sharp and threw aggressively during his workout, reportedly watched by representatives from 31 of the 32 NFL teams.

"The goal was to kind of show what makes me different, the type of throws I can make that I feel like other guys don't practice and don't try to do," Wilson said on a Zoom call. "That was the goal -- to show what makes me different."

This past season Wilson completed 73.5 percent of his passes and had 33 passing TDs to only 3 interceptions — 1 of 4 FBS QBs since 2000 to have a 70+ completion percentage and a TD-INT ratio of at least 10:1 in a single season.

After the 2018 season, Wilson had surgery on his right shoulder. He sat out the spring practice season, but returned to fall camp and was the Cougars' season starter in 2019. But he was hit by the injury bug again, fracturing the thumb on his right (throwing) hand midway through the season. He returned in 2020 healthy and had a strong season.

"I feel great, no issues," Wilson said, "It was stronger than it was before. I'm glad I got it done. Now, coming out here and showing these coaches that swag, what you're all about.

"That was why I did the shoulder surgery early on, just to show these teams that I get a couple of years under my belt of playing with a repaired shoulder. And it feels great. I have no issues; it's stronger than it was before. I'm glad I got it done."

Wilson, who is expected to be among the first three QBs taken in next month's NFL Draft, drew plenty of attention on social media for one particular throw, fading to his left and throwing back across his body on a 60+-yard connection.

"[He] made some incredible off-platform throws, to the right, to the left," said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah on "The Path to the Draft Pro Day Special." "You saw him drive the football with pace, velocity and accuracy. There were some misses down the field; I wouldn't read too much into that. It was more movement from a quarterback than I think we've ever seen for a pro day."

Where he ends up in the draft is still a matter for a month's worth of speculation, but Wilson will be pleased no matter the destination.

"Something I feel like that separates me is just my passion for the game," Wilson said. "I really put a lot of time into what I do. Throughout all the years and stuff, I really dedicated my life to football. It's crazy, when people ask me what I do outside of football — football is really my life. It's everything I've got going on.