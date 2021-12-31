Notebook | Jets WR Jamison Crowder Doubtful; Elijah Moore Won't Return vs. Bucs

The Jets will likely be without their top three receivers again on Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers as rookie WR Elijah Moore will not be activated from Injured Reserve and WR Jamison Crowder is doubtful with a calf injury that caused him to miss last week's game against the Jaguars.

"Less than 50 percent," HC Robert Saleh said of Crowder on Friday. "He won't practice today, still hopeful getting him out there on Sunday, but it's not looking good."

He added on Moore: "I plan on having a conversation with him this afternoon just to see where he's at mentally and hopefully we can get him back next week."

This time last week, the Green & White had nearly 20 players on the reserve/Covid-19 list not to mention its head coach. The team has activated a handful of players including DE John Franklin-Myers, DT Folorunso Fatukasi, S Ashtyn Davis, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker and RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Up front, however, will be the first time the offensive line will be without Connor McGovern this season. Dan Feeney, who started for Vera-Tucker at left guard last week before shifting over to center once McGovern exited with a knee injury, is in line to start. He took all 1,175 offensive snaps last season for the Chargers with rookie QB Justin Herbert.

"It's going to be an adjustment for Feeney, the quarterback and the rest of the offensive line, but Feeney has been dying for this opportunity and it's an opportunity I think he's really excited about for the next couple weeks," Saleh said.

The Jets started rookie fifth-round pick Jason Pinnock at safety last week alongside Will Parks, who signed with the team five days before Week 16's game against the Jags. Now with Davis (reserve/Covid) and Elijah Riley (concussion) back in the fold, the Jets are healthier at safety and are sorting out who will start Sunday.

"Elijah for sure," Saleh said. "We're still working on Ashtyn because he's dealing with other stuff aside form Covid. But really excited about the group. Pinnock, he's had an outstanding week this week. Having Will Parks here, proving that he deserves a role and continue to see what we have in him. And Kai [Nacua] did a nice job. So, knock on wood, it's a good group and really excited to continue to work with those guys."

Like safety and guard last week, the team's tight ends group has been ravaged by injury and Covid. Ryan Griffin (knee) and Trevon Wesco (knee) were placed on injured reserve while Tyler Kroft is on the reserve/Covid list.

"You got Dan Brown, [Kenny] Yeboah, [Conor] McDermott, obviously, showed some flashes," Saleh said jokingly about McDermott, who caught a touchdown pass last week. "We'll hopefully get [Tyler] Kroft back. If we do, that'll piece together our tight end group. Again, we'll know more tomorrow on Kroft, but regardless, someone's got to step up. And, again, it's another opportunity for those guys, whether it's Yeboah, Dan Brown, even McDermott to get some tackle eligible stuff. It all matters, so there's going to be opportunities to be had out there."