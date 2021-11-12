Notebook | Jets WR Corey Davis, RB Tevin Coleman Expected to Return vs. Bills

DC Jeff Ulbrich: It's a 'Collective Effort' at Safety

Injuries at safety have left the Jets having to adjust on the fly.

Two veterans -- Marcus Maye (ruptured Achilles tendon) was injured in the loss at Indianapolis; Lamarcus Joyner (torn triceps) played 11 snaps in Week 1 at Carolina -- will not play again this season. That leaves defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich the task of cobbling together an already young defensive secondary that will be tested on Sunday by Buffalo QB Josh Allen and his productive WRs Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley.

"Jarrod Wilson will be a part of that, [Sharrod] Neasman will be a part of that," Ulbrich said on Thursday. "Obviously, Ashtyn [Davis] is going to have to step up and have a bigger role, especially from a vocal standpoint. So, it's going to be a combination of all those guys. And then, obviously, Michael Carter [II] is going to have to be part of that. Is he a rookie? Yes. But he's not playing like a rookie, he's playing well. He's had his rookie bumps in the road, which we can all expect from him, he's a guy I think that's capable of being a better communicator and being more vocal. So, it's going to be a collective effort by all those guys. And obviously the backers are a part of that, too."

Michael Carter II (third on the team with 39 total tackles; 22 solo) played safety in college at Duke in addition to cornerback. So far this season he's been starting in the nickel next to second-year player Bryce Hall and rookie Brandin Echols.

While Ulbrich adjusts his rearguard, the Bills (5-3) enter the game No. 1 in the NFL in total defense, scoring, passing, third down and red zone. Buffalo is No. 2 in takeaways, and its pair of safeties -- Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde -- each has 3 INTs.