Notebook | Jets WR Corey Davis, Facing Surgery, Is Out for Rest of the Season

DC Jeff Ulbrich: '15 Missed Tackles' Are 'Not Going to Win Any Games'

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich minced few words on Monday.

"Fifteen missed tackles as a defense is not going to win any games," Ulbrich said of Sunday's performance against the Eagles. "We didn't play the run game as well as we're capable."

The Jets (3-9) entered the game against Philadelphia (6-7) prepared for an Eagles team that features the NFL's top-ranked rush attack. With starting QB Jalen Hurts out with an ankle injury, Gardner Minshew started at QB and turned in a strong game. In total, the Eagles had 418 yards of total offense, including 185 on the ground.

"We prepared for the Philadelphia Eagles offense," Ulbrich said. "The biggest thing with Jalen, and it might sound counterintuitive because he's more of a runner, but he's more of the guy who takes shots down the field. And Minshew is more of the intermediate [passing] guy. They didn't change much of who they are."

After Sunday's game, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley said that the Eagles were disrespectful of their opponent. Saleh did not dispute the words of his captain on the defense, but did say that respect is not a given. It must be earned.

"C.J. is 100 percent right," Saleh said. "Respect in this league is earned not given. As an organization, it's been a rough 10 years. It's not easy to change the narrative and perception. But we will get this thing flipped and earn the respect that's deserved. It is going to happen.