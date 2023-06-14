Notebook | Jets ST Coordinator Brant Boyer Vows to Clean Up Punt Coverage

Hardee and Morstead, a Special Reunion

The Jets know they have a gem on their special teams in Justin Hardee, who is preparing for his third season with the Green & White after being named to the Pro Bowl for the first time after another strong season as one of the best gunners in the game.

Last season Hardee had a career-high 14 tackles on special teams and helped to cement his place in Jets special teams lore when he improbably recovered an onside kick late in the team's stirring comeback at Cleveland in a Week 2 victory. That was then.

Now, with time off between OTAs and the start of training camp in mid-July, Hardee has set new goals for the coming season in which he will also be reunited with a former teammate in New Orleans (and from 2021 with the Jets for seven games) in punter Thomas Morstead.

"I'd like to repeat that [the Pro Bowl] and to become an AP First-Team All Pro and lead the league in special teams tackles and lead in forced fumbles," he said. "Those are personal goals of mine. The team goal is I want to win it all."

Hardee entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent signed by Houston ... as a wide receiver. He bounced to New Orleans where he was moved to cornerback and later in his rookie season blocked a punt, which he returned for a TD. He was named the NFL Special Teams Player of the Week.

"Any young man who comes into this league and is trying to find their path, look no further than him," Saleh said late last season, speaking about Hardee. "The way he approaches every day – an undrafted guy. He came in as a receiver, moves to corner, finds his way on special teams. He is the one you cheer for because he does it the right way."

Hardee said that he tries to pass along that philosophy of opportunity to his young teammates.

"I let the young guys know what to be prepared for," Hardee said. "For starters, there are already the starters out there. To make this team you have to be able to contribute in the kicking game."

Morstead, who is entering his 13th season in the league, returns to the Jets after a season with the Dolphins, and Hardee could not be happier.

"He FaceTimed me one day at random and was like 'Man, I'm back,' " Hardee said. "He helped me get here, get paid. I got his back and he's got mine. He puts the ball where it's supposed to be. He kicks to a spot and it's up to me to get there.