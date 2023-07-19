Notebook | Jets Report to Training Camp; Talk Aaron Rodgers, 'Good Vibes' and Elevated Expectations 

When it comes to cornerback combos, the Jets' dynamic duo of NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner and veteran D.J. Reed is among the best in the entire league.

In fact, Bucky Brooks, an NFL.com analyst, rated them as the No. 1 CB combo ahead of the 2023 season in a recent column on the league's website.

On Wednesday, the first day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Reed said that he feels "a lot of energy in the building."

"It feels different than last year," said Reed, who signed with the Green & White in 2022 after spending two seasons in San Francisco and then two more in Seattle. "I feel more excitement coming into this year."

Reed, 26, emerged as one of general manager Joe Douglas' value free-agent additions, a guy who brought a veteran presence to the defensive backfield and was the perfect complement to the talented rookie across the field.

"I told Sauce yesterday [Monday] that people might not like some of the things he's done and said, but they can't deny that he was first team All-Pro, had the most PDs [passes defensed]. People can say what they want, but he put it on tape last year. One thing we have is humility. We know last year was last year and that to get where we want to be — we have to get better."

For his part in a defense that emerged as No. 4 overall in the league, Reed was pretty darn good. He started and played in all 17 games, had 12 PDs and made 63 solo tackles (80 overall), both the best of his NFL career. During the offseason, Reed said that he worked mostly on enhancing his speed.

"It was important during offseason training to really focus on speed work," he said. "I already know how to play cornerback. I needed explosive work in the weight room. I'm playing against some fast guys, like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen [Waddle], and I have to make sure my speed is up to par."

Reed said that his heightened level of excitement coming into this season was obviously piqued by the team's acquisition of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two live near each other in California and Reed said he, literally, ran into Rodgers when they were both working out on sand dunes in the area.

"We've got Aaron Rodgers and we've got our main guys back, so for me, it's probably the most excited I've been," he said. "He's a first ballot Hall of Famer, and playing against him [in OTAs] you've got to be on your P's and Q's. He throws on a dot, especially those deep balls. That workout on the sand dunes ... it was intense.