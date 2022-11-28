Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'We Have a Chance to Play Some Cool Games'

Duane Brown on the Jets: 'Great Talent, Great Leadership'

Veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown was in the building at MetLife Stadium when the Jets played their annual intrasquad game in August. Brown has been in the NFL trenches since 2008, when he was a 23-year-old rookie with Houston. Through 15 seasons and 203 regular season games with the Texans and then the Seahawks, he said that he was quickly sold on joining the Green & White.

"Looking at Coach Saleh and his philosophy, I saw how bought in everyone was to his philosophy and how he goes about his business," Brown said. "I saw a team ready to play hard week in and week out, a very talented roster. I looked at the defensive line, the depth, and when you have a defense as great as that you have a chance to win all the time. The talent on offense is young and I thought I could use my experience, a veteran presence, to help bring the young guys along as best I could. I thought the roster, top to bottom was great. Talent and great leadership."

So after signing on, the 37-year-old left tackle who was brought in to help settle a line hit hard by injury, proceeded to injure his shoulder. Surgery was an option, but Brown opted to rehab in the hope of playing this season. He missed the Jets' first four games but has since played 100% of the snaps in seven-straight games.