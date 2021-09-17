Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh Focused on Eliminating Explosive Plays vs. Patriots

On Thursday, Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich said he walked into his office at 1 Jets Drive back in January with a hand-drawn, handmade sign already hanging: Eliminate Explosives, courtesy of HC Robert Saleh.

"In 2014 when I got my first linebackers job at Jacksonville with Gus [Bradley], we were talking about certain concepts and we made a decision like, 'All right, let's make the decision that's going to eliminate the explosive,' " Saleh said. "It was just one of those deals as a coach, you're frustrated like, 'Why are we here until one in the morning?' We can eliminate so much discussion if we just focus on eliminating the explosive. So, I made this little cheesy old sign that I've had with me since 2014 and passed it onto him."

Explosive plays, per Saleh, are any plays of more than 16 yards and runs of more than 12. Last week against the Panthers, the Green & White allowed eight explosive plays.

"When offenses can generate an explosive play in a drive, their percentages of scoring are astronomical," he said. "It's almost guaranteed that they're going to get three points. Two explosives in a drive, you might as well just put seven on the board and kick the ball off. So, the objective is to make them go earn it. This game is too precise, it's too good. … But at the same time, you don't want to be so conscientious of taking away their deep ball that they do just dink and dunk for five, 10 yards a pop. We do have this thing called the kill zone. It's inside five yards and that's where we're trying to keep the ball. So, the challenge is, can you eliminate explosives while keeping the ball inside four yards or less."

The Jets defense allowed 19 points against the Panthers -- 16 in the second quarter and 3 in the second half. While Saleh would like both sides of the ball to start faster, that isn't the only objective this week against the Patriots.