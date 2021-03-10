Notebook: Jets DT Quinnen Williams Embraced Leadership Advice From Kobe Bryant

Quinnen Williams' Introduction to Leadership 101 course was led by an unlikely superstar: Kobe Bryant.

The Jets' defensive lineman and Bryant -- who died in a helicopter crash last year with eight other people, including his daughter -- hit it off when Williams trained at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy (since renamed) in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

"Kobe helped me out a lot," Williams said last week on the "Good Morning America" show on the NFL Network. "I trained at Mamba Sports Academy, and he used to come in there every single morning at 4:30 a.m.. He said 'Q, meet me here at 4:30.' And I used to go up there and meet him at 4:30, but he'd be getting done with his workout at 4:30, and in my head I'm like 'Bro, like you told me to come up, so we could talk at 4:30 and you're getting done with your workout, so what time you really had to get here to work out?'

"To see him wake up at 3:30 in the morning to work out and then want to sit there and have a conversation with me at 4:30, it's like nobody's doing this. You see what I'm saying? It was just one of the biggest things that I take that he gave me through life on the field and off the field."

As Williams, 23, prepares for his third campaign in the NFL, he can look back on a breakout season in 2020. The defensive tackle out of Alabama recorded 55 total tackles, 10 for loss, 7 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 3 pass defenses and 2 forced fumbles in 13 games. He missed the final three games of the regular season because of a neck injury but will be an important player under new Head Coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

He has embraced a leadership role and said that Bryant helped him to realize what it takes to be a leader.