Notebook | Jets' Draft Nerve Center: Reunited and It Feels So Good

Among the cache of inside data he is protecting as the 2021 NFL Draft rumbles closer, Jets assistant general manager Rex Hogan aggressively guards information about his draft day routines.

"My routine? It'll just be a green tie," Hogan told Eric Allen and Ethan Greenberg on The Official Jets Podcast | Draft Edition. "It's the only unique thing I do for draft day. I try to treat it like a typical day. I've seen Jimmy Johnson and Andy Reid do Hawaiian shirts. But you're not going to see this guy in one."

The days of the 2021 NFL Draft -- actually three days spread over Thursday, Friday and Saturday -- will be typical in comparison to other drafts, pre-pandemic. Instead of joining Commissioner Roger Goodell live streaming from his basement, as was the case in last year's virtual draft, the Jets' nerve center will be back up and running at the Jets Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, NJ.

"It's the first time in 14 months that we'll be able to get the scouts and coaches together in the facility," Hogan said. "We'll be able to communicate face to face and see the body language, and be able to speak with conviction about a player. We'll be able to feel it in the room."

For months the chatter has consumed the Jets organization and its fans over the team's abundance of draft capital -- 10 picks this year and 11 picks in 2022. Obviously, much of the focus has been on the No. 2 overall pick and the No. 23 selection, obtained in a trade with Seattle for Jamal Adams. But for football insiders like Hogan, the most intriguing aspect of the draft is the later rounds and the opportunity to pluck developmental and role players whose impact could come down the line.

"It's huge for us in the first two, three rounds, you want starters or sub-starters, players with third-down value," Hogan said. "This year we have five of the first 86, 10 total. Next year, it's 11, it puts us in a good position to add to the youth of the roster and continue to push us forward."