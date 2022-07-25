Notebook | Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich: 'It's Going to Be a Different Year'

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has heard the critiquing about his -- and HC Robert Saleh's -- commitment to keeping defensive linemen fresh during physically demanding NFL games.

And now -- with the return from injury of DE Carl Lawson, the signings in free agency of Jacob Martin and Solomon Thomas, the re-signing of Vinny Curry, the drafting of Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons, and the presence of Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, John Franklin-Myers and Bryce Huff -- the Jets are ready to use the players' versatility and determination to alter the paradigm on the defensive line.

"We absolutely like it, we are a different defense and it's going to be a different year," Ulbrich told team reporter Eric Allen on the latest edition of "The Official Jets Podcast." "I take the heat because we rotate so much. But I really believe from coaching and playing -- and I played the game for 10 years -- to play the style we want, the strain and toughness and ability, and for 'All Gas, No Break' to come to life in every way, rotation is necessary. At times last season, we didn't have the depth. We have that now. It's going to be really exciting to see that come to life. We want the guys to play with absolutely their hair on fire. They need to know that they can play 4-5 plays, they can come out and there's not a big drop off."

Last season, Franklin-Myers led the defensive line by playing 716 snaps (plus 23 on special teams), a whopping 60.22% of all the snaps on defense. Yeoman's work, to be sure, but not something Ulbrich expects to see this season -- at least that's the plan.

"I think it's human nature that when you know you're in it for 60-70 plays of defense, regardless of your makeup, inevitably you hold back at times," Ulbrich said. "There's that internal conversation where it's third-and-6 and you know you need to go, so maybe at second-and-8 you hold back a bit. When you really study the game, even the best players you see hold back, especially on the D-line. It's so straining, so taxing that when these guys have a full understanding of what we want to do, they can go hard and get subbed and be a better version of themselves. That's when at critical moments, third down or the two-minute drill, they're ready to close the door."

And if there's one player who has set the tone, it was (in training camp last season) and is (as he works his way back from an Achilles tendon injury sustained last August) defensive end Carl Lawson. The veteran's approach on and off the field has had a huge impact on his teammates, but particularly for younger players, like Johnson and Clemons, Ulbrich said.

"Sometimes we have to tell him 'Whoa, take it easy.' He's a guy who will go all out all the time, I'm excited to get him back — not just for his talent," Ulbrich said. "He is a guy we will have to monitor because he's one of these guys who's so obsessed with the game and goes so hard. He only does things one way, and we have to be careful with his reps. We have to help him help himself. He's a guy who will work himself to death, he loves the game, he's a great teammate, and he wants to create this amazing legacy. We have to protect him from himself a little bit. He's so eager to get back out there. He loves to practice and constantly refine his skill, evolve and grow.

"He's why you coach this game."

And he's already -- with training camp to open next week -- setting an example for his young teammates.