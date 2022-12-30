Notebook | Jets CB D.J. Reed: Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf Is a 'Specimen'

Sunday's game will have extra meaning for D.J. Reed, who with the Seahawks in 2020-21 before joining the Jets in free agency.

"It's going to be fun, man," Reed said. "Playing in Seattle, in my opinion, is the most fun environment to play in. Going back and seeing the guys is going to be cool. I loved Seattle when I was there. I enjoyed my two years there, so I'm definitely looking forward to it."

The former 'Niners fifth-round pick could line up against WR D.K. Metcalf, who leads the 'Hawks with 86 receptions and 1,005 yards. Metcalf's 6 touchdowns are second on the team to Tyler Lockett (8), who missed last week's game after undergoing hand surgery. Lockett was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

"DK is just a specimen, man," Reed said. "He's 6-4, 245. I mean, you don't really see that in a receiver. You look at what he does in the run game, he's blocking linebackers. He could block anybody. And then you look at him as a receiver, one of the most explosive receivers in the NFL as well as strong and physical. It's a tough matchup to guard someone 6-4 that weighs 245 that can move how he moves. So, it's definitely going to be a challenge, but I'm looking forward to it."

Reed, a Pro Bowl alternate, will be joined by reinforcements in the secondary as S Lamarcus Joyner (hip) will be back in the lineup after missing two games.