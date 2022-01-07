Notebook | Jets Are Likely to Be Without WRs Braxton Berrios and Elijah Moore vs. Bills

Jeff Ulbrich Has Lasting 'Impression' From First Meeting

The last time the Jets and Bills played (Week 10), Buffalo won, 45-17, at MetLife Stadium behind QB Josh Allen's 366 yards and 2 TDs. Earlier this week DT Sheldon Rankins said that the defense has "redemption in its heart" and DC Jeff Ulbrich said that there was probably a sense of embarrassment after last game for both players and coaches.

"If that's the little added motivation to prepare, to meet and to walkthrough and to practice, whatever it takes," he said. "I don't pass judgment on guys and what motivates them because everybody's motivated a little bit different way. I would definitely say that there's some guys, probably including myself in some ways, that want some redemption. When a team has got a comfortable lead on you and they keep throwing the ball deep on you, that leaves a mark, that leaves an impression."

The defense has improved since the teams' first meeting in many categories. From Weeks 1-10, the Green & White ranked last in the NFL allowing 32.89 points per game. Since, it's allowing 25.86 points per game. The most dramatic improvements, however, have been in interceptions per attempt (from No. 32 to No. 19), yards per rush (29 to 12), passing yards per game (31 to 21), and red-zone efficiency (20 to T12).

"I think the stage of our development as far as a defense is concerned like improvement, progress, that is the absolute biggest thing that we're trying to achieve," Ulbrich said. "To go out there and play against a team that is competing for a better playoff spot, seeding, whatever the case may be in a very hostile environment, to me it's like the ultimate measuring stick of where we are, how far we've come. I think that, especially the last four games, I feel like there has been improvement.

"My biggest thing is I just want us to go out like we always know to be a playoff contender in this league you have to own your division and you have to create an impression and you got to dominate your division opponents. So, part of its improvement, part of it's to let this division know it's not the same old Jets team that they've been accustomed to."