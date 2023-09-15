Notebook | Inside The Jets' Plan for Breece Hall's Workload

After an explosive return to the field for RB Breece Hall with 147 all-purpose yards against the Bills in Week 1, the Jets plan to continue to limit Hall's snap count in Week 2 against the Cowboys as they provide a steady increase in play time week-to-week.

"It is pretty simple," head coach Robert Saleh said Friday. "Give him a little more every single week. Were still in the pitch count. We gave him 11 touches this last week. And it's funny because in the game he nudged me late in the third and said 'hey I know I'm on a pitch count, but I can get more if I need to' and I said, 'well that's why you're on a pitch count.' It's our job to protect players from themselves because they're just so competitive."

The Iowa State product, selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, missed the last 10 games of 2022 with a torn ACL and returned to practice on Aug. 15. Hall played 17 snaps Monday night in the Jets' 22-16 OT win, his first game action in 319 days, and had 10 carries for 127 yards and 1 reception for 20 yards. He averaged 12.7 yards per carry and displayed great vision breaking off runs of 83 and 26 yards in the first half.

Hall said he hopes to take on a larger workload but has faith in the plan the coaches and trainers decided on. In the meantime, he plans to take advantage of the reps he gets.