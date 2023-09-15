Notebook | Inside The Jets' Plan for Breece Hall's Workload

K Greg Zuerlein ‘50/50’ to Play Sunday with Groin Injury

Sep 15, 2023 at 04:30 PM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS1_0702_1-hall-thumb

After an explosive return to the field for RB Breece Hall with 147 all-purpose yards against the Bills in Week 1, the Jets plan to continue to limit Hall's snap count in Week 2 against the Cowboys as they provide a steady increase in play time week-to-week.

"It is pretty simple," head coach Robert Saleh said Friday. "Give him a little more every single week. Were still in the pitch count. We gave him 11 touches this last week. And it's funny because in the game he nudged me late in the third and said 'hey I know I'm on a pitch count, but I can get more if I need to' and I said, 'well that's why you're on a pitch count.' It's our job to protect players from themselves because they're just so competitive."

The Iowa State product, selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, missed the last 10 games of 2022 with a torn ACL and returned to practice on Aug. 15. Hall played 17 snaps Monday night in the Jets' 22-16 OT win, his first game action in 319 days, and had 10 carries for 127 yards and 1 reception for 20 yards. He averaged 12.7 yards per carry and displayed great vision breaking off runs of 83 and 26 yards in the first half.

Hall said he hopes to take on a larger workload but has faith in the plan the coaches and trainers decided on. In the meantime, he plans to take advantage of the reps he gets.

"I am confident and comfortable with the plan they have," Hall said. "They have been doing right by me and the plays I have been getting I have been making the most of. (OC Nathaniel) Hackett will try and sneak a few extra plays in there for me, I am sure."

Dak Attack
After intercepting Bills Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen three times in Week 1, the Jets defense will have its hands full with another dual-threat signal caller in Week 2 – Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys' defense made life easy on Prescott in Week 1. Propelled by a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown and pick-six, Dallas shutout the Giants, 40-0. Prescott threw for 143 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Prescott started 12 games last season and threw for 23 touchdowns and a league-leading 15 interceptions. In 2021, he tossed 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Cowboys reached the playoffs in both years.

"He's an incredible player and a great leader," said WR Randall Cobb, who played with Prescott in 2019. "He's always prepared. He always has his team ready. He does a great job commanding and getting everybody in the situation that they need to get in and it's going to be a challenge."

Prescott ran for 6 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons and had a career-high 75 rush attempts in 2018. The past 2 seasons, Prescott has run just 93 times.

"When he gets hot, he can really get going," safety Adrian Amos said. "He is really good at utilizing all the weapons they have. He also extends plays well and when he does decide to pull it down and run it, he can do it really well. He hasn't done it as much as of late, but he is still a threat."

Gallery | Top Photos of the Jets During Cowboys Week Practices

See all the best photos of the Jets on the practice field during Week 2 in preparation for the Dallas Cowboys.

Practice-Galleries-best-of-week-2-thumb
1 / 63
JB2_1200
2 / 63
E_SS1_5059 2
3 / 63
JB2_1256
4 / 63
E_SS1_5356
5 / 63
E_SS1_4966
6 / 63
JB1_9912
7 / 63
E_SS1_5371
8 / 63
JB2_1490
9 / 63
E_SS1_5642
10 / 63
JB1_9848
11 / 63
JB2_1073
12 / 63
JB1_9919
13 / 63
E_SS2_0082
14 / 63
E_SS1_5303
15 / 63
E_SS1_5687
16 / 63
JB2_1354
17 / 63
JB2_1475
18 / 63
JB2_1249
19 / 63
JB1_9917
20 / 63
E_SS1_5783
21 / 63
JB2_1327
22 / 63
JB2_1175
23 / 63
JB2_1296
24 / 63
JB1_9809
25 / 63
JB2_1145
26 / 63
JB1_9886
27 / 63
JB1_9828
28 / 63
JB2_1117
29 / 63
E_SS2_0148
30 / 63
E_SS1_5733
31 / 63
E_SS1_4994
32 / 63
E_SS2_0092
33 / 63
E_SS2_0025
34 / 63
E_SS1_5486
35 / 63
E_SS1_5452
36 / 63
E_SS1_5626
37 / 63
E_SS1_5528
38 / 63
E_SS1_5263
39 / 63
JB1_0234
40 / 63
JB1_0324
41 / 63
JB1_0243
42 / 63
JB2_3138
43 / 63
JB2_3229
44 / 63
JB2_2622
45 / 63
JB2_3186
46 / 63
JB2_3082
47 / 63
JB2_2869
48 / 63
JB2_2796
49 / 63
JB1_0801
50 / 63
JB1_0791
51 / 63
JB1_0859
52 / 63
JB2_2288
53 / 63
JB2_2324
54 / 63
JB1_0481
55 / 63
JB1_0707
56 / 63
JB1_0427
57 / 63
JB1_0769
58 / 63
JB1_0603
59 / 63
JB1_0403
60 / 63
JB1_0555
61 / 63
JB1_0387
62 / 63
JB1_0687
63 / 63
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Injury Report
Kicker Greg Zuerlein did not practice Friday with a groin injury he suffered in practice Thursday. His status for Sunday's game is "50/50" Saleh said. The team brought in kickers to work out Friday. Against Buffalo, Zuerlein made kicks from 26, 30, 43.

"Joe [Douglas] and his staff are on it," Saleh said. "We are working out kickers today if he can't go. It is not serious, but serious enough to bring this game into question."

In addition, LT Duane Brown (shoulder), RT Mekhi Becton (knee) and Hall (knee) were all full participants in practice on Friday after they were limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers on Playing for Jets Again: 'Give Me Your Doubts...Then Watch What I Do'

Post-Achilles Surgery, QB Says He Has 'Pretty Good Rehab Plan That I Think's Going to Shock Some People'
news

What Do You Expect from QB Zach Wilson, Jets Offense vs. Cowboys?

Third-Year QB Will Make First Start for Aaron Rodgers in Week 2
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Cowboys - Friday

K Greg Zuerlein Questionable for Sunday's Game with a Groin Injury
news

Jets Brant Boyer Says Game-Winning Punt Return 'Was a Really Good Team Effort'

K Greg Zuerlein, a Former Cowboy, Might Not Play in Return Trip to Dallas
news

Aaron Rodgers Says Achilles Surgery 'Went Great'

Jets Quarterback Announces on His Instagram Account That He Is Starting the "Road to Recover" After Procedure
news

Zach Wilson 'Excited' to Lead the Jets Against Cowboys' Stout Defense

OC Nathaniel Hackett on the Second-Year QB: 'My Respect for Him is Off the Charts'
news

Sixpack to Watch When Jets Take On Cowboys in Their Home Opener

Spotlights on QB Zach Wilson, DL Carl Lawson, PR Xavier Gipson for Team's First Dallas Trip in 8 Years
news

Jets-Cowboys Game Preview | The Story Continues After Aaron Rodgers 

CB D.J. Reed: 'We Are Rallying Behind Zach Wilson; We Trust Zach and We're Ready to Go'
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Cowboys - Thursday

RB Breece Hall (Knee) Limited Again for Thursday's Practice
news

Nathaniel Hackett Asked If He Thinks Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year: 'Oh Yeah'

OC on QB Zach Wilson: 'My Respect for Him Is Off the Charts'
news

Jets Xavier Gipson Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Undrafted Receiver Returned Punt 65 Yards for Game-Winning Touchdown
Advertising