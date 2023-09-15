Notebook | Inside The Jets' Plan for Breece Hall's Workload

After an explosive return to the field for RB Breece Hall with 147 all-purpose yards against the Bills in Week 1, the Jets plan to continue to limit Hall's snap count in Week 2 against the Cowboys as they provide a steady increase in play time week-to-week.
"It is pretty simple," head coach Robert Saleh said Friday. "Give him a little more every single week. Were still in the pitch count. We gave him 11 touches this last week. And it's funny because in the game he nudged me late in the third and said 'hey I know I'm on a pitch count, but I can get more if I need to' and I said, 'well that's why you're on a pitch count.' It's our job to protect players from themselves because they're just so competitive."
The Iowa State product, selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, missed the last 10 games of 2022 with a torn ACL and returned to practice on Aug. 15. Hall played 17 snaps Monday night in the Jets' 22-16 OT win, his first game action in 319 days, and had 10 carries for 127 yards and 1 reception for 20 yards. He averaged 12.7 yards per carry and displayed great vision breaking off runs of 83 and 26 yards in the first half.
Hall said he hopes to take on a larger workload but has faith in the plan the coaches and trainers decided on. In the meantime, he plans to take advantage of the reps he gets.
"I am confident and comfortable with the plan they have," Hall said. "They have been doing right by me and the plays I have been getting I have been making the most of. (OC Nathaniel) Hackett will try and sneak a few extra plays in there for me, I am sure."
Dak Attack
After intercepting Bills Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen three times in Week 1, the Jets defense will have its hands full with another dual-threat signal caller in Week 2 – Dak Prescott.
The Cowboys' defense made life easy on Prescott in Week 1. Propelled by a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown and pick-six, Dallas shutout the Giants, 40-0. Prescott threw for 143 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
Prescott started 12 games last season and threw for 23 touchdowns and a league-leading 15 interceptions. In 2021, he tossed 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Cowboys reached the playoffs in both years.
"He's an incredible player and a great leader," said WR Randall Cobb, who played with Prescott in 2019. "He's always prepared. He always has his team ready. He does a great job commanding and getting everybody in the situation that they need to get in and it's going to be a challenge."
Prescott ran for 6 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons and had a career-high 75 rush attempts in 2018. The past 2 seasons, Prescott has run just 93 times.
"When he gets hot, he can really get going," safety Adrian Amos said. "He is really good at utilizing all the weapons they have. He also extends plays well and when he does decide to pull it down and run it, he can do it really well. He hasn't done it as much as of late, but he is still a threat."
Injury Report
Kicker Greg Zuerlein did not practice Friday with a groin injury he suffered in practice Thursday. His status for Sunday's game is "50/50" Saleh said. The team brought in kickers to work out Friday. Against Buffalo, Zuerlein made kicks from 26, 30, 43.
"Joe [Douglas] and his staff are on it," Saleh said. "We are working out kickers today if he can't go. It is not serious, but serious enough to bring this game into question."
In addition, LT Duane Brown (shoulder), RT Mekhi Becton (knee) and Hall (knee) were all full participants in practice on Friday after they were limited on Wednesday and Thursday.