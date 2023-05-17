Notebook | HC Robert Saleh on Jets' Schedule: 'If We Don't Care Take of Today, Tomorrow Won't Matter'

Robert Saleh was the first guest coach up during NFL Network's league schedule reveal, sharing his thoughts with Rich Eisenon his team's exciting, yet challenging slate. That goes especially for the first four games of the regular season: home vs. Buffalo on "Monday Night Football," at Dallas, home vs. New England and then a marquee Sunday night game against Reid's Chiefs.

Overall, the Green & White will be featured in six nationally televised games (which includes the Black Friday game vs. Miami).

"It's an exciting time," Saleh said. "It's exciting. It's not going to be monotonous with all the 1 p.m. starts we're used to. Change is good. But again, we have to take it one game at a time."

The addition of QB Aaron Rodgers has altered the scheduling calculus for the league and its TV partners (ESPN/ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and Amazon Prime). Last season, the Jets played only three games that did not start at 1 p.m. Eastern. This season, they are scheduled to play only two 1 p.m. games in the first three months of the season, while there are four on the schedule in December.

Saleh knows that Rodgers and his Jets are in the spotlight.

"We acknowledge the fact that there's a lot of excitement around the team, and the talk outside the building, what with what we're capable of and all the expectations, which is fine," Saleh said. "And we are capable of doing a lot of really cool things.

"We have to take care of the moment and we still got to take care of where we are at each moment, dominate the day to day and just find ways to get better every day. I know it's a cliché. We already knew who our opponents would be on the schedule [AFC East, AFC West, NFC East and fourth-place teams from NFC South and AFC North]. None of it matters, national games are good for the fans and everybody.

"But if we don't take care of today, tomorrow won't matter."

Having already been slotted to play the opening Monday night game of the regular season, the Jets were selected to open the preseason at the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, OH, on Aug. 3., and will play four instead of three preseason games. (The Jets last played in the HOF game in 1992.) There has also been chatter that the team, which obviously plans to open training camp early, might be featured in HBO's "Hard Knocks" series.

"Like every coach, I want to limit distractions, especially with all the hoopla around the team," Saleh said. "I'll let the higher ups deal with that one and I'll focus on the team."

After Rodgers was featured at an introductory press conference at 1 Jets Drive a few days before the NFL Draft, the four-time NFL MVP jumped right into the team's voluntary offseason workouts. He made an immediate impression on his new coach.

"You know, he's very thoughtful, very thoughtful -- and it's not fake," Saleh said. "You can't fake the way he approaches different people in the building, asks and cares about their personal lives. And the questions he asks and the dialogue and discussions on the field he has with the position groups and coaches, he's very deep in thought.