Notebook | GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh Bullish on Jets' Future

QB Zach Wilson laid the groundwork for exciting progress next season after returning from a four-game absence, looking poised and confident, and not throwing an interception his final five games. RB Michael Carter led the team in rushing yards and nearly eclipsed 1,000 total yards from scrimmage. LG Alijah Vera-Tucker had the most snaps on the team and looks like he could be a future perennial All-Pro. WR Elijah Moore gave us glimpses of his game-breaking capabilities. On defense, CBs Michael Carter II, Brandin Echols and Jason Pinnock developed as the season went on. Not to be left out, the rookie LBs Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeendealt with injuries, but figure into the team's future.

"No. 1, I think what stands out is how professional these guys were, how they attacked every day," Douglas said. "Their love of the game, it showed on the field when they got out there. The coaches and staff and their ability to develop them has set us on a path.

"Zach made progress, with AVT we feel like he's a left guard who could be the foundation of the offensive line. Carter, Moore, a lot of young players stepped up in big ways. Now they have to continue. We can't take the foot off the gas. We have to come back and be ready to roll."

Speaking about Wilson, Douglas said: "His passion for the game shows every day he walks into the building. He's nonstop football and that's what we love about him, how he's wired and how he wants to prepare, soak in as much knowledge as he can. Watching his progression throughout the year, being in less-than-ideal situations in the back half, not having all the starters at skill positions -- wide receiver, running back, tight end -- and still being able to play efficient winning football and taking care of the ball, those are really good indications."

In sum, Douglas said: "I can't wait to get with coach and staff and lock arms and attack the free-agent evaluation process, the Combine, attack college scouting ... we have a lot of work to do. I am fortunate to have great teammates like Coach Saleh and his staff and we're going to do this together."

Saleh: 'Honeymoon of Being a Rookie Is Over'

Through the challenges of being a first-year coach, dealing with a raft of injuries and the coronavirus pandemic (which sidelined him for a game), Saleh never wavered from his message and his belief in his players. He joined the Jets last January -- "It feels like 10 years ago," he said -- and embarked on a project to change the culture.

"It's been a roller coaster," Saleh said. "There's been some hair-pulling moments, even though I don't have any! It's been a tremendous experience, a foundation's been laid that will allow us to build some of those skyscrapers over the next few years.