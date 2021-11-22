Notebook | Decision on Jets QB Zach Wilson's Status Coming on Wednesday

ST Coach Brant Boyer on Kicking Game: 'There Is a Certain Concern'

In 10 games this season, Matt Ammendola has made 11 of his 16 field goal attempts. Against the Dolphins, Ammendola made 1-of-3 attempts with his misfires coming from 55 and 40 yards.

"I've been so busy getting corrections done from today, positive and negative," special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said. "I'm sure we [the coaching staff] will talk about it later this afternoon or tomorrow."

Ammendola's first attempt, from 55 yards in the second quarter, had enough distance but hit the upright and bounded away. It would have given the Jets a 10-7 lead if it had been good. Then in the third quarter, an attempt from 40 yards out was wide left when the Jets were trailing by 14-7.

"There is a certain concern," Boyer said. "He hit a good ball on the 55-yarder. He just came through a little too much. We talk about not letting one bad play ruin your whole day. You can't allow that to happen. You have to put mistakes behind you and move on. That's something he needs to improve on. It has to be water off your back. Those that can let it slide off their backs, those are the best players in this league and those that can't are the ones that don't last a long time."