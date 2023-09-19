Notebook | D-Lineman Solomon Thomas: 'There is No Reason to Get Down'

The Jets suffered a disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys, 30-10, at AT&T Stadium in Week 2 on Sunday. On Monday, however, as the team began to prep for the Patriots, head coach Robert Saleh and players on the the defense said that they wouldn't let a single performance alter the unit's identity.

"It's one game," Saleh said. "I don't think it really defines who we are as a defense or who we are as a team. But it was really a good job from Dallas's standpoint. Give credit to Dallas, they were so efficient in everything they did. If we were off a step, they took advantage of it."

After an overtime win against Buffalo to open the regular season, against Dallas, the Jets' defense played 87 snaps and surrendered 382 yards, 26 first downs and 30 points. The number of snaps played was the most by a Jets defense since 2021 when it played 100 snaps against the Titans in Week 4. The Cowboys dominated time of possession 42:15 to 17:45 , converted 9-of-18 third downs and wore down the Jets' defense.

"Just from an efficiency standpoint, on third down we just couldn't get off the field," Saleh said. "Just to give context to it all, when you can't get off the field, you see 50 plays in a half, which is almost a game. You are going to get tired, and your technique is going to lack and you're fighting for your lie at that point. They are like body blows. And the long it goes, it stings."

There were positives from the defensive performance in the red zone. Through the first two games, the Jets' defense has allowed three touchdowns on eight opposing red-zone possessions. Their 37.5% red-zone touchdown percentage is better than their 47.8% the defense had last season when it ranked fourth in the league. Additionally, Saleh's defenses are no strangers to bouncing back. Last season, after a loss, the Jets' defense surrendered 18.8 points per game.