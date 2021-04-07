Notebook | Cornerbacks Patrick Surtain, Jaycee Horn, Caleb Farley and Greg Newsome Step to Front

Jaycee Horn (CB, South Carolina)

Horn (6-1, 205) ran an unofficial time of 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash. The native of Alpharetta, GA, and the son of Joe Horn who played wide receiver in the CFL and NFL from (1995-2007), does not lack confidence.

"I feel I'm the best defensive player in the draft," Horn said after his Pro Day performance. "I'm versatile, have the size, [have] the speed and athleticism."

Horn is listed as No. 23 overall on Jeremiah's draft board; and the No. 3 corner in the draft by Bucky Brooks. On 24 targets in 2020, Horn allowed only 8 receptions and had a 33.3 completion percentage (tied for third among CBs on teams in Power 5 conferences).

Last season, Horn started seven games (leading the team with six passes broken up) before he opted out of the remainder of the season after Will Muschamp was fired as coach and because of family issues associated with the coronavirus pandemic (his grandparents and a number or relatives caught COVID-19, and an aunt died); and to prepare for the NFL draft. He faced some negative comments about his decision, but stuck by it.

"I could tell you now, if I could go back, I'd do it again," he said. "I put my family before anything. I feel my teammates and coaches know how much I love the game of football, but I put my family before the game."

Horn added: "I fought through it and I'm in a better place now."

Najee Harris (RB/Alabama)

Harris (6-2, 230) was a backfield workhorse for the Crimson Tide, running for 3,843 yards on 638 carries with 46 rushing TDs over his collegiate career. He rushed for 1,200-plus yards each of the past two seasons and is vying with Clemson's Travis Etienne to see which RB goes first in the NFL draft.

He upped his game as a receiver the last two seasons, overall he had 80 receptions for 781 yards and 11 TDs. He even flashed some prowess throwing the ball a week ago, connecting with QB Mac Jones on a triple-option play.