Notebook | Bills QB Josh Allen Says He Was in 'Same Position' as Jets QB Zach Wilson

With the Jets hosting the Bills Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Buffalo QB Josh Allen drew parallels this week to second-year QB Zach Wilson after the latter's three-interception game against the Patriots.

"I was in that same position," Allen said on an episode of Kyle Brandt's Basement. "I threw three picks against the Patriots my second year and that's kind of the game where it all clicked for me after that game. You could take that for what it is. I've had a lot of different talks with Zach along the way and I've seen him here or at an event there. He's such a good dude.

"It took me awhile to understand the nuances of this game and try not to do too much. I think that's kind of what it comes down to – not trying to do too much and allowing you to trust your guys on the field with you. … Guys have to go out there and play football, man. We can't think about making mistakes because when you do make mistakes. You just have to go out there and go ball."

In Allen's second game against New England (his 15th start), he completed 46.4% of his passes for 163 yards with 0 touchdowns and 3 picks for a 24.0 rating. Allen's numbers have since skyrocketed as he's emerged as one of the NFL's most electrifying quarterbacks.

In 5 games this season, Wilson (4-1) has thrown for 1,048 yards, 3 TDs and 5 INT while completing 54.9% of his passes.