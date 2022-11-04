Notebook | Bills QB Josh Allen Says He Was in 'Same Position' as Jets QB Zach Wilson

With the Jets hosting the Bills Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Buffalo QB Josh Allen drew parallels this week to second-year QB Zach Wilson after the latter's three-interception game against the Patriots.
"I was in that same position," Allen said on an episode of Kyle Brandt's Basement. "I threw three picks against the Patriots my second year and that's kind of the game where it all clicked for me after that game. You could take that for what it is. I've had a lot of different talks with Zach along the way and I've seen him here or at an event there. He's such a good dude.
"It took me awhile to understand the nuances of this game and try not to do too much. I think that's kind of what it comes down to – not trying to do too much and allowing you to trust your guys on the field with you. … Guys have to go out there and play football, man. We can't think about making mistakes because when you do make mistakes. You just have to go out there and go ball."
In Allen's second game against New England (his 15th start), he completed 46.4% of his passes for 163 yards with 0 touchdowns and 3 picks for a 24.0 rating. Allen's numbers have since skyrocketed as he's emerged as one of the NFL's most electrifying quarterbacks.
In 5 games this season, Wilson (4-1) has thrown for 1,048 yards, 3 TDs and 5 INT while completing 54.9% of his passes.
"All players, d-line, quarterback, they cook a little bit differently," HC Robert Saleh said. "I mean look at Geno (Smith) over in Seattle, he's doing his thing. Back in the day I can recall Alex Smith, coming in later in his career, Rich Gannon's probably the latest, Kurt Warner. Some guys just take a little bit longer. But Josh, he always had the wheels. It was just a matter of getting comfortable and I know he put a lot of work into his arm in terms of trying to work with different people."
Corey Davis Out; Elijah Moore In
WR Corey Davis, who leads the Jets with 18.5 yards a reception, will miss his second consecutive game with a knee ailment.
"We feel very confident that he'll be back after the bye week," head coach Robert Saleh said.
While Davis might return to the lineup Week 11 at New England, Elijah Moore remained a Jet after the trade deadline came and went. After Moore saw limited action against the Patriots, Saleh said the Jets have to find more opportunities for the explosive second-year target.
"We had a great week of practice," Moore said. "I feel good about the plan. I'm ready to play on Sunday."
Rookie Reinforcements
Rookie DL Jermaine Johnson will be active against the Bills Sunday for the first time since Week 5. The Florida State product sustained an ankle injury against Miami and has missed the last three games.
Johnson had 1.5 sacks and two QB hits over the first four weeks and is chomping at the bit to return.
"I feel like I am there," he said. "I have been trying to get back on the field. … I am confident from working with the trainers that I am back better than I was before."
With the Bills having the No. 2 ranked scoring offense at 29 points per game and Pro Bowl dual-threat QB Josh Allen visiting MetLife Stadium, Johnson's return couldn't have come at a better time. DC Jeff Ulbrich thinks Johnson is vital in helping slow the herd.
"This is the type of game that you're going to need him," Ulbrich said. "I'm excited about him getting back out there, getting healthy."
Similarity on Defense
Both the Jets and Bills have stout defensive lines and are tied for 9th in the NFL with 21 sacks this season. DT Quinnen Williams and Bills OLB Von Miller lead their respective clubs with 6 apiece.
"I feel like we're similar," HC Robert Saleh said. "They're relentless up front. They rotate eight deep and then they just keep on rolling guys, and they pursue. They play hard. They got good pass rushers. Their linebackers have incredible length and speed. … They're very precise in exactly what they're being asked to do. They know how they're being attacked, the precision at which they operate. But they're fast and physical and it's a fun group to watch."