Notebook | Bills QB Josh Allen Says He Was in 'Same Position' as Jets QB Zach Wilson

Rookie DE Jermaine Johnson Will Return to Action; Buffalo and Green & White Have Similar Defenses

Nov 04, 2022 at 04:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
by Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano
110422-qb-side-by-side

With the Jets hosting the Bills Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Buffalo QB Josh Allen drew parallels this week to second-year QB Zach Wilson after the latter's three-interception game against the Patriots.

"I was in that same position," Allen said on an episode of Kyle Brandt's Basement. "I threw three picks against the Patriots my second year and that's kind of the game where it all clicked for me after that game. You could take that for what it is. I've had a lot of different talks with Zach along the way and I've seen him here or at an event there. He's such a good dude.

"It took me awhile to understand the nuances of this game and try not to do too much. I think that's kind of what it comes down to – not trying to do too much and allowing you to trust your guys on the field with you. … Guys have to go out there and play football, man. We can't think about making mistakes because when you do make mistakes. You just have to go out there and go ball."

In Allen's second game against New England (his 15th start), he completed 46.4% of his passes for 163 yards with 0 touchdowns and 3 picks for a 24.0 rating. Allen's numbers have since skyrocketed as he's emerged as one of the NFL's most electrifying quarterbacks.

In 5 games this season, Wilson (4-1) has thrown for 1,048 yards, 3 TDs and 5 INT while completing 54.9% of his passes.

"All players, d-line, quarterback, they cook a little bit differently," HC Robert Saleh said. "I mean look at Geno (Smith) over in Seattle, he's doing his thing. Back in the day I can recall Alex Smith, coming in later in his career, Rich Gannon's probably the latest, Kurt Warner. Some guys just take a little bit longer. But Josh, he always had the wheels. It was just a matter of getting comfortable and I know he put a lot of work into his arm in terms of trying to work with different people."

Corey Davis Out; Elijah Moore In
WR Corey Davis, who leads the Jets with 18.5 yards a reception, will miss his second consecutive game with a knee ailment.

"We feel very confident that he'll be back after the bye week," head coach Robert Saleh said.

While Davis might return to the lineup Week 11 at New England, Elijah Moore remained a Jet after the trade deadline came and went. After Moore saw limited action against the Patriots, Saleh said the Jets have to find more opportunities for the explosive second-year target.

"We had a great week of practice," Moore said. "I feel good about the plan. I'm ready to play on Sunday."

Practice Gallery | All of the Best Practice Photos from Bills Week

See the top practice images leading up to the Week 9 matchup against the Bills.

E_SS1_0608
1 / 53
E_SS1_0197
2 / 53
E_SZ1_1631
3 / 53
E_SZ1_1464
4 / 53
E_SS1_1795
5 / 53
E_SZ1_1402
6 / 53
E_SZ1_1285
7 / 53
E_SZ1_1423
8 / 53
E_SZ1_1323
9 / 53
E_SZ1_1255
10 / 53
E_SZ1_1608
11 / 53
E_SZ1_0889
12 / 53
E_SZ1_0854
13 / 53
E_SZ1_1277
14 / 53
E_SZ1_0652
15 / 53
E_SZ1_0282
16 / 53
E_SS1_1992
17 / 53
E_SZ1_1138
18 / 53
E_SZ1_1018
19 / 53
E_SZ1_1246
20 / 53
E_SZ1_0783
21 / 53
E_SZ1_0999
22 / 53
E_SZ1_0944
23 / 53
E_SZ1_0171
24 / 53
E_SZ1_0911
25 / 53
E_SZ1_0961
26 / 53
E_SZ1_0076
27 / 53
E_SZ1_0575
28 / 53
E_SZ1_0194
29 / 53
E_SZ1_0319
30 / 53
E_SZ1_0546
31 / 53
E_SS1_2100
32 / 53
E_SZ1_0405
33 / 53
E_SZ1_0164
34 / 53
E_SS2_9837
35 / 53
E_SZ1_0018
36 / 53
E_SS2_9774
37 / 53
E_SS2_9859
38 / 53
E_SS1_0422
39 / 53
E_SS1_0577
40 / 53
E_SS1_2633
41 / 53
E_SS1_1903
42 / 53
E_SS1_2201
43 / 53
E_SS1_2340
44 / 53
E_SS1_1218
45 / 53
E_SS1_1050
46 / 53
E_SS1_0213
47 / 53
E_SS1_1007
48 / 53
E_SS1_0506
49 / 53
E_SS1_0296
50 / 53
E_SS1_1244
51 / 53
E_SS1_0325
52 / 53
E_SS1_0346
53 / 53
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Rookie Reinforcements
Rookie DL Jermaine Johnson will be active against the Bills Sunday for the first time since Week 5. The Florida State product sustained an ankle injury against Miami and has missed the last three games.

Johnson had 1.5 sacks and two QB hits over the first four weeks and is chomping at the bit to return.

"I feel like I am there," he said. "I have been trying to get back on the field. … I am confident from working with the trainers that I am back better than I was before."

With the Bills having the No. 2 ranked scoring offense at 29 points per game and Pro Bowl dual-threat QB Josh Allen visiting MetLife Stadium, Johnson's return couldn't have come at a better time. DC Jeff Ulbrich thinks Johnson is vital in helping slow the herd.

"This is the type of game that you're going to need him," Ulbrich said. "I'm excited about him getting back out there, getting healthy."

Similarity on Defense
Both the Jets and Bills have stout defensive lines and are tied for 9th in the NFL with 21 sacks this season. DT Quinnen Williams and Bills OLB Von Miller lead their respective clubs with 6 apiece.

"I feel like we're similar," HC Robert Saleh said. "They're relentless up front. They rotate eight deep and then they just keep on rolling guys, and they pursue. They play hard. They got good pass rushers. Their linebackers have incredible length and speed. … They're very precise in exactly what they're being asked to do. They know how they're being attacked, the precision at which they operate. But they're fast and physical and it's a fun group to watch."

Related Content

news

Jets-Bills Game Preview | Great Challenge Could Lead to Great Reward

Offense, Special Teams Reducing Errors, Defense Rising to Occasion Could Lead to Key W Heading into Bye

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Bills - Friday

Corey Davis (Knee) Out for Sunday's Game

news

Which Matchup Is the One to Watch Sunday vs. Bills?

Stefon Diggs Will Line Up Against Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed; Zach Wilson Set to Face NFL's No. 3 Defense

news

Jets' Rookie WR Garrett Wilson Knows How to Bust a Move

TE Tyler Conklin Is Impressed With His 'Euro-Stepping' Teammate

news

Zach Wilson on Jets' Stern Test vs. Buffalo: 'Execution Is the Key'

QB's Focus Is on the Bills and 'the Challenge of Understanding We Can Beat These Guys'

news

D.J. Reed on Jets DBs vs. Bills: 'A Good Challenge ... I'm Looking Forward to It'

Right Cornerback Believes Green & White Secondary Is 'an Elite Unit Just with What We're Doing'

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Bills - Thursday

OT Duane Brown (Shoulder) Limited at Practice, WR Corey Davis (Knee) DNP

news

5 Players to Watch as Jets Go Toe to Toe with Brawny Buffalo

Zach Wilson Seeks Bounceback from Patriots Game; Secondary Gets Big-Time Test from Josh Allen & Co.

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rooke of the Week

Ohio State Product Eclipsed 100 Yards Receiving Against New England

news

Jets DT Quinnen Williams Named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October

No. 3 Overall Pick in 2019 Had 4.5 Sacks, 12 QB Hits in October

news

Where Are They Now: Ron Stallworth

Catch Up with the Former Jet from Auburn

Advertising