NFL Suspends QB Erik Ainge 4 Games

The NFL just released this statement on QB Erik Ainge through a league spokesperson:

"Erik Ainge of the New York Jets has been suspended without pay for four games for violating the NFL Policy on Steroids and Related Substances.

"Ainge's suspension begins immediately. He will be eligible to rejoin the team on Monday, December 15, following the Jets' December 14 game against the Buffalo Bills."

The Jets placed Ainge on injured reserve on October 28. Ainge, a fifth round selection from Tennessee, was inactive for the Jets' first seven games and then went to IR with a foot injury.