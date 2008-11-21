NFL Suspends QB Erik Ainge 4 Games

Nov 21, 2008 at 12:22 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

The NFL just released this statement on QB Erik Ainge through a league spokesperson:

"Erik Ainge of the New York Jets has been suspended without pay for four games for violating the NFL Policy on Steroids and Related Substances.

"Ainge's suspension begins immediately.  He will be eligible to rejoin the team on Monday, December 15, following the Jets' December 14 game against the Buffalo Bills."

The Jets placed Ainge on injured reserve on October 28.  Ainge, a fifth round selection from Tennessee, was inactive for the Jets' first seven games and then went to IR with a foot injury.

"We respect the league's decision and look forward to Erik's return," said team spokesman Bruce Speight.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

