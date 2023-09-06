NFL Power Rankings | Jets Firmly Inside Top 10 in Pre-Week 1 Rankings

Below is a compilation of NFL power rankings. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

NFL.com - 10th

"The most important thing for Aaron Rodgers was to make it out of the preseason healthy, and the Jets' offensive line appears to be trending in the right direction after some nervous moments in camp. The preseason felt like a success. Considering this team went 7-10 last year with three starting QBs all completing less than 59 percent of their passes, it's hard not to see the path to improvement. But the NFL doesn't always work that way, and the Jets have a whale of a schedule, facing the Bills, Cowboys, Chiefs and Eagles prior to the Week 7 bye. Buckle up, Jets fans. It'll be a wild ride one way or another."

Yahoo! - 8th

"The signing of Dalvin Cook probably said more about Breece Hall's return from ACL surgery than anything else. The Jets chased multiple running backs before finally landing Cook. Would they have been so aggressive to get another running back if they assumed Hall could get back to normal RB1 duties by October, or even November? Probably not. Maybe Hall is dominant late in the season, but the Jets paying Cook $7 million this season might be telling."

FOX Sports - 7th

"The 2022 Jets scored 10.7 points per game in their 10 losses. They'd have been a playoff team with even mediocre quarterback play. Even approaching 40 and even with a suspect offensive line, Aaron Rodgers can deliver. I'm not sure how good it's going to look, but with a defense like this, it shouldn't matter. Anything less than ending the longest playoff drought in the league would be a disappointment."

NBC Sports/ Pro Football Talk - 6th

"However it turns out, it's going to be a fun ride."

ESPN - 13th

"It's time to win. No excuses. After a blockbuster offseason highlighted by the trade for Aaron Rodgers, the Jets believe they have the goods to be a legitimate contender. Players are talking Super Bowl. So is the fan base. Saleh and Douglas have done some good things, but they don't have the results to back it up. Saleh is 11-23 in two seasons; Douglas is 20-46 in four. The Jets have gone 12 straight seasons without a playoff appearance, the longest active drought in the league and the longest in franchise history. Ownership wants results now. If the Jets fail to make the playoffs, it'll probably be an unlucky 13 for Saleh and Douglas."

CBS Sports - 7th

"Aaron Rodgers makes this team so much better. But they have a lot of young players who have to learn how to win. That's easier said than done."