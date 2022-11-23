NFL Power Rankings | Jets Remain In the Top 16

NFL.com, CBS Sports and Yahoo Place Jets Inside the Top 14 in Week 12

Nov 23, 2022 at 08:00 AM
E_SZ2_4579-power-rankings

The Jets (6-4) remain ranked inside the Top 14 by several media outlets. Here are this week's power rankings.

NFL.com - No. 14

ESPN - No. 15

CBS Sports - No. 14

FOX Sports - No. 16

Pro Football Talk - No. 16

Yahoo - No. 14

