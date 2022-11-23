NFL Power Rankings | Jets Remain In the Top 16

The Jets (6-4) remain ranked inside the Top 14 by several media outlets. Here are this week's power rankings.
Jets Sign DL Marquiss Spencer to Practice Squad
Mississippi State Product Appeared in 1 Game Last Season
Jets DB Michael Carter II Embracing the 'Baby 'Backer' Role
Nickel CB Says of Rookie Sauce Gardner: "That Dude Is Special"
First Look | Week 12 Jets vs. Bears
Chicago (3-8) Travels to MetLife Stadium to Take on the Green & White (6-4)
Notebook | Robert Saleh: 'Everything on the Table' at Quarterback
HC Would Not Commit to Starting QB Zach Wilson vs. Bears on Sunday
3 Takeaways Jets at Patriots | Duane Brown: 'We Still Have Everything We Want in Front of Us'
Green & White Special Teams Pay for 1 Mistake; Defense Registers 6 Sacks in Dominant Effort
For Jets, 7-3 Would've Been Nice but 6-4 'Doesn't Affect Who We Are'
Despite Patriots Loss, Green & White Remain in Playoff Hunt; 'We've Just Got to Get Back on the Horse'
Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Road Loss to Patriots?
Seven on Offense, Five on Defense Log Most Playing Time
Jets' John Franklin-Myers: 'I Think We Did a Good Job Containing'
Veteran D-Linemen Split 2 Sacks in Jets 6-Sack Performance Against Patriots
Jets-Patriots Game Recap | Unhappy Return Does In the Jets in Bitter 10-3 Loss
Marcus Jones Dashes 84 Yards for Game's Only TD with 5 Seconds Left as New England Slays Green & White
C.J. Mosley: 'We're All Hurting' After Jets' Defense Plays Lights-Out in Foxboro Loss
Patriots Suffered 6 Sacks and Were Held to Five 3-and-Out Series, No RZ Touchdowns & 3 Offensive Points