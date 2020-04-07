NFL Network's Steve Wyche: 'Now Is the Time for the Jets to Make a Move'

Douglas has gone to work elsewhere this spring. Following the departure of former Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson to Carolina, he signed former Buccaneers WR Breshad Perriman. Defensively, Douglas re-signed LB Jordan Jenkins and CB Brian Poole and picked up a veteran CB in Pierre Desir. Now, with the first few waves of free agency complete, the first-year GM will turn his focus to the draft.

"It's going to be interesting, but I think Joe Douglas knows what they need to do and I think they are in position to fill some draft holes," Wyche said. "Now is the time to make a move. Tom Brady is gone and that division is more open than it's been, so if the Jets want to make some noise, this is when they really need to start putting their cleats in the ground and gain some traction."

Through a disciplined approach, Douglas has created more flexibility for further moves down the line. Since joining the Green & White, his main priority has been to create the best culture in professional sports. As of now, he's on the right track, but there is work to be done.