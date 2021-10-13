NFL Network's Brian Baldinger: Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Is 'The Whole Package'

Continuing the Build Around Zach Wilson

The success of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the Jets offense -- really any quarterback, rookie or veteran, and any offense in the NFL -- is tethered like an umbilical cord to the strength and talent on the offensive line.

Wilson took some hard hits early on that have had an impact, according Brian Baldinger. The silver lining, however, has been the emergence of rookie left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

"Every good quarterback needs a good offensive line and running game, I don't care who you are," Baldinger said. "You go out and draft these guys [Wilson, Bills' Josh Allen, Chargers' Justin Herbert to name three] and you never stop building around them, upgrading. It's not as easy to allow them to grow and you don't want to make them feel they have to do it all by themselves all the time."

He added: "These young quarterbacks, really any quarterback, if you hit them early ... It's just hard. You see it all the time with these guys, hit them early and hard, and they're not staying in there, setting their feet and making throws. They're going to whirlybird it and let it fly out of their hands."

Through the Jets' first three games this season (all losses), Wilson was sacked 15 times. In the two subsequent games, the offensive line kept him clean in the sack department all but three times. He has not, however, been able to benefit from a consistent running game that has gained 370 yards over 5 games, led by rookie RB Michael Carter's 165 yards. Carter has scored 2 rush TDs in as many games and Ty Johnson scored on the ground in Week 5.

"Fans don't understand that these guys [rookie QBs] were drafted high because their teams weren't very good," Baldinger said. "Even if you take [Patrick Mahomes]. He sat behind [Alex] Smith in 2017, and they were a playoff team. They already had a good offensive line, a proven coach [Andy Reid], and had a lot of pieces. You have to look deeper.

"Coaching is the difference in this business. A good coach can make a good player, a bad system can sink players. Sometimes you never find out what a player could have been because they get damaged so quickly. Coaching is huge. I say it all the time: It's harder to replace good coaches than good players. Look at Tampa Bay. They won it all and didn't lose one coach."

Overlooked by the Jets' first half struggles is the Wilson-led offense has picked up the pace in the points department in a big way. After being limited to 20 points through three games, the Jets totaled 47 points in games against the Titans and the Falcons.