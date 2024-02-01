NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on the Jets: 'Looks Like a Team That's Ready to Roll'

From the sun-splashed fields in Mobile, AL, where players are preparing for the Senior Bowl, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said that the believes he Jets are on the right track.

"I think the foundation is really set, it's just a matter of dropping in a Hall of Fame quarterback and hoping he stays healthy all season," Rapoport told team reporter Ethan Greenberg.

Of course, that HOF QB is Aaron Rodgers. And of course Rodgers' health had a profound impact on the Green & White's fortunes in the recently completed 2023 season and will have the same profound impact next season on the team's goal of making the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2010.

"This year they showed a lot of resiliency," Rapoport, the network's NFL Insider, said. "Basically five plays into the season they knew it would be a really uphill battle to win some games. They had their moments [with wins over Buffalo, Philadelphia and Houston, all playoff teams], played well [vs. Kansas City], fought hard, but it was not to be."

When it comes to Rodgers, Rapoport acknowledged that placing all your chips on a 40-year-old athlete — any 40-year-old athlete — has promise, but also presents potential pitfalls.