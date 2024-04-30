For NFL Draft's Youngest Player, the Waiting Was the Hardest Part

Allen (6-1, 235) graduated from Fond du Lac High School in three years and will be a spry 20 years old for his entire Jets rookie season. Wearing No. 0 through his collegiate career in Madison, he led the Badgers' historically strong run game in all three of his seasons at UW. He had initially signed to play as a safety/linebacker.

"We're excited about these two young backs we brought in in Braelon and Isaiah [Davis]," GM Joe Douglas said. "Big backs, productive backs. It adds great competition in the room. Obviously, we have a dynamic player in Breece [Hall]. We're still very excited about Izzy [Abanikanda], but we have four backs. It's going to be a pretty cool room. Young stable of stallions to see how they do and see how they compete."

The Jets drafted Davis in Round 5 (No. 173) out of South Dakota State.

Allen led the Badgers last season with 984 rushing yards at 5.4 yards/carry with 12 touchdowns. Even though he missed time with a lower leg injury, he played in 11 games and started 9. In addition, the Badgers' offense took on a more balanced attack than it had in the past, under first-year coach Luke Fickell.

Allen showed his myriad talent during the 2021 and '22 seasons, rushing for 1,268 yards as a freshman at 6.8 yards/carry and 12 rushing TDs, then 1,242 yards, at 5.4 per. In 2021, he set a Wisconsin record with the most consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards for a freshman -- 7. In 2022, he set a school mark with a 96-yard TD run against Illinois State. He finished his Wisconsin career No. 9 in school history with 3,494 career rushing yards.

"Can't wait to get to work," Allen told Hendershot.

The Jets had their eyes on Allen before the draft, which included a meeting with running backs coach Tony Dews at the Combine.

"Very brief, just like during the informal interviews at the Combine," Allen said. "I just remember them giving me a little test, a little quiz about their team and what-not. I gave him back the test and he said I was the smoothest, quickest and most accurate through the test, so I think I left a pretty good impression."

Allen called himself a "running back with a defensive player's mindset."