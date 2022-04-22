NFL Draft Notebook | Will Jets Target a Wide Receiver in Round 1?

After the Jets effort to obtain Tyreek Hill from Kansas City, an effort that ultimately did not succeed when the Chiefs shipped the game-breaking WR to Miami, they could elect to address wide receiver early in the Draft.

"This was a unique opportunity," GM Joe Douglas said about the prospect of giving second-year QB Zach Wilson a "youthful veteran" and premier target. While maintaining he'll be ready to strike if the right player presents himself, the Jets have valuable early draft capital with the No. 4 and No. 10 selections in the first round, plus No. 35 and No. 38 in Friday's second round.

In one of a series of NFL Draft Previews with Eric Allen and Ethan Greenberg of nyjets.com, Dane Brugler ofThe Athletic put his focus on the deep reservoir of talent at wide receiver, perhaps the position group most stacked with potential game-breakers. Any of the five players below would augment the Jets' already solid and evolving WR group.

Wide Receivers

Garrett Wilson (6-0, 188), Ohio State -- Elite speed (4.38 in the 40 at the Combine; fifth-best among the position group), a 36-inch vertical jump, good hands and an impeccable route-runner, Wilson reminds some observers of the Colts' former star WR Marvin Harrison. A three-sport star in high school, he turned down a basketball scholarship offer to catch the oblong ball for the Buckeyes. His numbers improved year on year at Ohio State, culminating in 2021 with 70 catches, 1,058 yards (15.1 yards per catch) and 12 TDs. Wilson may not be a true "burner," but his intangibles are off the charts.

Brugler said: "It comes down to what he does before and after the catch, getting open and creating separation. He does that well right now and you feel that he's going to get better as a route runner as he continues to develop. Not the biggest guy, but the way he plays through contact, the body control, so he can make contested catches, getting open before the catch to me, that's the biggest difference."

Treylon Burks (6-3, 225), Arkansas-- Burks is an imposing physical specimen capable of filling myriad roles, much like Deebo Samuel does for San Francisco. For the Razorbacks in the 2021 season, Burks amassed 1,104 yards in the air with 11 TDs while rushing 112 yds. His 2,399 career receiving yards are the sixth-most in school history. He could be an interesting complement, in terms of physical presence, to Jets current WR corps of Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios.