NFL Draft Notebook | From Ikem Ekwonu's Pancakes to a 'Saucy' CB Group

April's avalanche of mock drafts will all melt into the Nevada desert when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calls the 2022 Draft to order at exactly 5 p.m. local time in Las Vegas in two weeks.

For the Jets, the draft holds the potential to be part of the team's transformation under general manager Joe Douglas and second-year head coach Robert Saleh. The Green & White, at present, hold nine total picks, with a tantalizing four among the top 38 selections -- No. 4 and No. 10 in the first round, and No. 35 and No. 38 in the second round.

In one of a series of NFL Draft Previews with Eric Allen of nyjets.com, Dane Brugler of The Athletic put his focus on the most appealing offensive linemen and cornerbacks who might be of interest to the Jets as the draft inches closer. Brugler has obsessively analyzed the draft since he was a freshman at Mount Union College, pursuing his overzealous hobby out of his dorm room. Now, more than 10 years later he turned his passion to a place among a growing group of perceptive draft analysts.

Offensive Linemen

Even as the Jets solidified and augmented the OL with the signing in free agency of Laken Tomlinson, and the re-signing of Dan Feeney and Conor McDermott, the truism that you never have enough "big uglies" up front continues to resonate for Douglas, a former offensive lineman himself. There are several appealing options throughout the draft and it will be interesting to see if Douglas will again use a top pick on the OL after taking Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first round the past two drafts.

Evan Neal (6-7, 350), Alabama-- Neal has been rated the top offensive lineman in this draft by many pundits. He has played at left guard, right tackle and left tackle for the Crimson Tide. In the 2021 season, he took 1,073 snaps in 16 starts, allowed only 2 sacks and was flagged for a single holding penalty.

Brugler said: "He's got a little bit of everything. If you look at Evan Neal, you wonder where are all those pounds because he fills his frame out so well, he's a big-boned guy, a long player. He will fall off blocks from time to time in the run game, but a guy like that, he's so effective with that blend of size, athleticism, flexibility ... it's just really, really unique for a guy that size."

Ikem Ekwonu (6-4, 320), North Carolina State-- Ekwonu has been called "the most feared lineman in the ACC" and was one of, if not the best run blocker in college football last season. He has improved steadily in pass protection during his college career, opting for the Draft after his junior season when he played 819 snaps, allowed 3 sacks and 10 hurries while committing 4 penalties.

Brugler said: "When you watch him, he gets you excited. That tells you how good he can be and how good he is. And that's what you see. As a run blocker, he has a chance to be elite. He has explosiveness both in his movement and then in his contact. He loves to bury anyone that's in his path. More pancakes than IHOP on his tape. But it's his pass protection that's the big worry. The steps he made this year in pass protection were really, really impressive."

Charles Cross (6-5, 310), Mississippi State -- He started all 10 games in the 2021 season, taking 919 snaps and allowing only 2 sacks, 14 QB hurries. Cross was named the winner of the 2021 Kent Hull Trophy awarded to the best offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi.