2024 NFL Important Dates

February
2/3: Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL.
2/4: NFL Pro Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL.
2/11: Super Bowl LVII, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV.
2/20: First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
March
2/27-3/4: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN.
3/5: Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
3/11-13: Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2023 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13.
3/13: The 2024 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.
3/24-3/27: Annual League Meeting, The Biltmore, Phoenix, AZ.
April
4/15: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
4/17: Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview, or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility.
4/19: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.
4/25-4/27: 2024 NFL Draft, Detroit, MI.