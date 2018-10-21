'Next Man Up' at WR & DB as Jets Take On Vikings at MetLife 

Most important, the Jets would rise back over .500 at 4-3, in time to hit the road for two games, against the rejuvenated Chicago Bears and at the Miami Dolphins, their AFC East rival whom they lost to at home in Game 2.

Rookie QB Sam Darnold, set to make his seventh pro start and his fourth in front of the MetLife home fans, will have a revamped wide receiving corps to throw to in today's expected windy conditions. Quincy Enunwa (ankle) is inactive and Terrelle Pryor (groin) was released Saturday. Darnold's wideout targets include Jermaine Kearse, Robby Anderson, Andre Roberts, Charone Peake and Deontay Burnett, Darnold's old USC target who was signed from the practice squad Saturday.

In the secondary, three veterans won't be facing the passes of Minny QB Kirk Cousins — CBs Trumaine Johnson (quad) and Buster Skrine (concussion) are again inactive, as is S Marcus Maye with a thumb injury sustained last week vs. the Colts.

But Doug Middleton and Terrence Brooks have manned the safety position in Maye's absences, and at corner, head coach Todd Bowles said Friday, "We've got a bunch of guys to play with — Parry [Nickerson] and [Darryl] Roberts and Rashard [Robinson] and [Juston] Burris — and we'll go with that." Middleton will start for Maye at S and Roberts for Johnson at CB.

The Jets' full inactive list for the Vikings:

CB Trumaine Johnson

S Marcus Maye

CB Derrick Jones

CB Buster Skrine

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

WR Quincy Enunwa

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

Peake (hamstring), also a key special teams contributor, will be active for the first time in four games, and LB Tarell Basham, acquired on waivers from Indianapolis on Oct. 5, will be active for the first time.

Minnesota's inactives:

QB Kyle Sloter

RB Dalvin Cook

S Andrew Sendejo

LB Devante Downs

T Riley Reiff

DE Everson Griffen

DT Linval Joseph

For only the third time, the Jets will wear their Nike Color Rush uniforms. They previously had worn the kelly green jerseys and pants only for two home Thursday night games against the Bills — the 22-17 loss in 2015 and the 34-21 victory last year.