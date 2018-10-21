Inactives

Presented by

'Next Man Up' at WR & DB as Jets Take On Vikings at MetLife 

Oct 21, 2018 at 11:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

MKII0114-kearse-thumb

The 3-3 Jets wrap up their so far successful homestand with an important game against a tough interconference opponent in the 3-2-1 Minnesota Vikings today at MetLife Stadium, with kickoff coming shortly after 1 p.m. ET. And they'll do it with players stepping up on the depth chart due to injuries at wide receiver and defensive back.

The Green & White's prizes for a victory over the Vikings are obvious. They would remain undefeated all-time at home against Minnesota at 6-0. Having already secured their first two-win three-game homestand since 1998, they would achieve their first 3-0 homestand since 1974.

Best Pregame Images vs. Minnesota

Go All Access During the Pregame Festivities at MetLife Stadium

E_MKII0012
1 / 48
E_MKII0015
2 / 48
E_MK2_0037
3 / 48
E_MK2_0013
4 / 48
E_MK2_0024
5 / 48
E_MKII0005
6 / 48
E_MK2_0019
7 / 48
IMG_5793
8 / 48
IMG_5800
9 / 48
IMG_5740
10 / 48
IMG_5763
11 / 48
IMG_5806
12 / 48
IMG_5778
13 / 48
IMG_5753
14 / 48
MK2_0058
15 / 48
1D2_9690
16 / 48
MK2_0064
17 / 48
MK2_0068
18 / 48
1D2_9683
19 / 48
1D2_9711
20 / 48
MKII0184
21 / 48
MK2_0250
22 / 48
MK2_0155
23 / 48
MK2_0351
24 / 48
MK2_0197
25 / 48
MKII0114
26 / 48
MK2_0146
27 / 48
MK2_0483
28 / 48
MK2_0454
29 / 48
MK2_0484
30 / 48
MK2_0481
31 / 48
MK2_0506
32 / 48
MK2_0457
33 / 48
MK2_0464
34 / 48
New York Jets
_D4_8850
35 / 48
_D4_8773
36 / 48
_D4_8831
37 / 48
MK2_0737
38 / 48
1D2_9919
39 / 48
Brandon Todd
IMG_3909
40 / 48
IMG_3877
41 / 48
IMG_3816
42 / 48
IMG_3857
43 / 48
1D2_9937
44 / 48
IMG_3773
45 / 48
1D2_9971
46 / 48
IMG_3673
47 / 48
1D2_9927
48 / 48
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Most important, the Jets would rise back over .500 at 4-3, in time to hit the road for two games, against the rejuvenated Chicago Bears and at the Miami Dolphins, their AFC East rival whom they lost to at home in Game 2.

Rookie QB Sam Darnold, set to make his seventh pro start and his fourth in front of the MetLife home fans, will have a revamped wide receiving corps to throw to in today's expected windy conditions. Quincy Enunwa (ankle) is inactive and Terrelle Pryor (groin) was released Saturday. Darnold's wideout targets include Jermaine Kearse, Robby Anderson, Andre Roberts, Charone Peake and Deontay Burnett, Darnold's old USC target who was signed from the practice squad Saturday.

In the secondary, three veterans won't be facing the passes of Minny QB Kirk Cousins — CBs Trumaine Johnson (quad) and Buster Skrine (concussion) are again inactive, as is S Marcus Maye with a thumb injury sustained last week vs. the Colts.

But Doug Middleton and Terrence Brooks have manned the safety position in Maye's absences, and at corner, head coach Todd Bowles said Friday, "We've got a bunch of guys to play with — Parry [Nickerson] and [Darryl] Roberts and Rashard [Robinson] and [Juston] Burris — and we'll go with that." Middleton will start for Maye at S and Roberts for Johnson at CB.

The Jets' full inactive list for the Vikings:

  • CB Trumaine Johnson
  • S Marcus Maye
  • CB Derrick Jones
  • CB Buster Skrine
  • LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
  • WR Quincy Enunwa
  • DL Folorunso Fatukasi

Peake (hamstring), also a key special teams contributor, will be active for the first time in four games, and LB Tarell Basham, acquired on waivers from Indianapolis on Oct. 5, will be active for the first time.

Minnesota's inactives:

  • QB Kyle Sloter
  • RB Dalvin Cook
  • S Andrew Sendejo
  • LB Devante Downs
  • T Riley Reiff
  • DE Everson Griffen
  • DT Linval Joseph

For only the third time, the Jets will wear their Nike Color Rush uniforms. They previously had worn the kelly green jerseys and pants only for two home Thursday night games against the Bills — the 22-17 loss in 2015 and the 34-21 victory last year.

For the second consecutive game, the referee will be overseeing his first Jets game. Last week Alex Kemp was the ref. For this game, Shawn Smith is in charge. The NFL promoted Smith in June from his umpire role, where he had worked for three seasons, with the retirement of Terry McAulay.

Related Content

news

Jets & Patriots Wrap Up Their Seasons Against Each Other

Both AFC East Foes Wanted Better 2020s, Will Try to Use This Game As Springboard into 2021
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Patriots - Friday

Bless Austin (Non-COVID Illness) Questionable for Patriots Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Patriots - Thursday

Bless Austin (Not Injury Related) Only Player Listed as DNP on Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Patriots - Wednesday

Nine Players Listed as DNP for Wednesday's Walkthrough
news

Jets, Browns, Both Missing Key Pieces, Meet for 6th Year in a Row Today

Green & White Placed DL Quinnen Williams on IR; Cleveland Put 6 Players on COVID List Saturday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Browns - Friday

CB Javelin Gudry (Knee) Doubtful for Sunday's Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Browns - Thursday

CB Javelin Gudry (Knee) DNP for Second Straight Day
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Browns - Wednesday

WRs Jamison Crowder (Calf/Thigh) & Denzel Mims (Foot) Limited at Practice
news

Long, Hard Road for Sam Darnold & Jets as Donald, Goff & Rams Lie in Wait

In Their 2nd Trip to LA Area in a Month, 2nd WC Flight in a Week, Green & White Continue Quest for a Win
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Rams - Friday

Jamison Crowder (Calf) Questionable for the Rams Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Rams - Thursday

Jamison Crowder (Calf) Was Limited After Missing Practice Wednesday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Rams - Wednesday

Jamison Crowder (Calf) DNP on Wednesday
Advertising