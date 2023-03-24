Newest Addition to Jets Offense: Speed Game of Mecole Hardman Jr.

As for franchise history, Wesley Walker turned in a 4.35 by ST coach Joe Gardi's stopwatch at the Jets' 1977 rookie minicamp. Three years later, Lam Jones roared to a 4.34 a week or so before the Jets took him No. 2 overall in the 1980 draft. The only faster time is believed to be by Jacoby Ford, who turned in a 4.28 at the 2010 Combine, but Ford was a Jet for only the 2014 offseason and preseason.

Add that speed element to Lazard's height dimension. It's somewhat amazing to consider that no Jets or Titans WR who made it to the regular season measured 6-6 or taller and that Lazard is tied with seven other wideouts in franchise history at 6-5, among them Plaxico Burress in 2011 (believed to be the tallest Jets WR at 6-5⅜), Brandon Marshall in 2015-16 (6-4½) and Patrick Turner from 2009-12 (6-5⅛).

But the 2023 passing offense will be about more than Lazard's large frame, Wilson's sophomore encore, and the jets that new Jet Hardman turns on for some of his patented Jet Sweeps, such as the 30-yard TD reception off a one-foot shovel pass from Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs' 2021 win over, of course, the Jets. Hardman didn't want to fault reporters and fans who may have typecast him but says he can be multifaceted.

"The role I had in Kansas City was the role that was given to me and a role that I did very well," he said. "But I think being in this offense, I can probably show people a little more than just the quick game, the jet sweeps. I can actually show a little bit of the route tree, catching the ball across the middle or running outbreaking routes, to show a little bit more of my game."

One thing Hardman assures everyone is that he will be focused as a Jet, no matter the role — and even if that role includes some returning, which he did a lot of his first two seasons with KC.

"Definitely the return game is something I love to do and probably will continue to do here, if that's the plan, if they want me to do that," he said. "Receiver-wise, I just want to do what I can do to help the team win games.