New York Jets & WCBS Extend Partnership as Official Broadcast Home of the Team

Building off a 24-year partnership WCBS to Carry Jets Preseason Games, Shoulder Programming, and Other Team Content Throughout the Year

Aug 12, 2022 at 09:45 AM
CQ6I1619-cbs-story

The New York Jets and WCBS have entered a multiyear renewal deal of their partnership, extending their 24-year relationship and re-established the station as the official broadcast home of the New York Jets. The new deal provides fans with preseason game broadcasts, Jets shoulder programming, and exclusive team content.

The Jets preseason coverage begins on Friday, August 12 when the team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field (7:30 p.m. ET). The final tilt of the preseason slate will be the annual summer contest against the New York Giants (Sunday, August 28, 1 p.m. ET) in Preseason Week 3. Both games will feature team talent Ian Eagle, Anthony Becht and Otis Livingston.

"We are excited to kick off the 2022 season and bring the best broadcast experience to our fans this preseason," said Hymie Elhai, President, New York Jets. "WCBS and the Jets have maintained a very strong relationship over the past 24 years, and we intend to deepen our commitment to growing our fan base with brand new content on the station."

As the 2022 NFL preseason begins, WCBS is providing viewers and fans with the most exclusive way to experience New York Jets football. The relationship will feature an expanded lineup of content including, "The Coaches Show," "JetLife," "Jets Late Night," "Preseason Pre-Game Show," and Preseason and Offseason Special Programming including "One Jets Drive."

"WCBS is honored to continue its long partnership with the Jets," said Johnny Green, President and General Manager, CBS New York. "We look forward to giving Jets fans their first look at this year's team, which features one of the NFL's most highly regarded draft classes. Additionally, CBS 2, WLNY 10/55 and the CBS News New York streaming channel will provide daily coverage of the Jets throughout the season and feature exclusive weekly programs on WCBS."

New York Jets and WCBS Exclusive Content

  • "The Coaches Show" Sundays at 7:30 a.m. on WCBS
  • "JetLife" Saturdays 11:35 p.m.- 12:05 a.m.
  • "Jets Late Night" Sundays immediately following the late news on WCBS
  • Preseason Pre-Game Show Program
  • Preseason and Offseason Special Programming
  • "One Jets Drive"

WCBS Coverage of the 2022 New York Jets Preseason will include the following games:

  • Friday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Philadelphia Eagles
  • Sunday, August 28 at 1 p.m. ET at New York Giants

