New Jets OL Cameron Clark's 'Determination' Will Help Him Succeed at T, G in NFL

General manager Joe Douglas said Clark brings a nastiness to the offensive line and added, "Big Cam brings mentality, toughness and leadership. When we talk about grit, about guys that finish every play, that's Big Cam. One of our scouts said he was an All-American at center, so you're talking about versatility, flexibility and we feel like he's the kind of guy that can give us the flexibility moving forward, and the right type of person and competitor."

Clark was a fixture for the 49ers — he made 25 starts the past two seasons, was a two-time team captain and the offensive team MVP in his sophomore year in 2017 after starting eight games — but is accustomed to change. He had six O-line coaches in his five years, which resulted in a lot of learning on his own.

"Sometimes you'd have a line coach and you wouldn't even know who your line coach would be, so I was just trying to focus on being ready whenever we did find out who our line coach was," he said. "I'm a big film guy, too. Those are things that helped me throughout my college career that I'll take with me to this level. Just being able to learn on my own is something major that I learned in college. That took a lot of trial and error, too , as a young guy."

Despite Clark's playing in Conference USA, Jets senior football advisor Phil Savage, who was the GM of the Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football, said one of Clark's former coaches was on their staff and thought the world of Clark in terms of his potential in the NFL.