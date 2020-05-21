Thursday, May 21, 2020 08:30 AM

New Jets OL Cameron Clark's 'Determination' Will Help Him Succeed at T, G in NFL

IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

clark-t-g-AP_20059843181945
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Fourth-round pick Cameron Clark started all 35 games at left tackle for Charlotte, but the Jets' coaching staff has instructed him to learn both tackle and guard spots.

"My determination," said Clark when asked why he's confident he'll be able to learn three new positions (LG, RG and RT). "I feel like that's my attitude with anything. I can succeed with anything I put my mind to. That's just my attitude. I'm not scared to get things wrong, so it'll be trial and error and all those type things as far as practice, but I'm going to learn from my mistakes and I'm going to get better from it. I'm excited to take that task on.

The 6'4", 308-pounder solely lined up at LT on gameday, but he practiced at guard throughout his collegiate career.

"Most of my stuff in college was out of a two-point stance and a three-point stance here and there," Clark said. "[I'm working on] just being comfortable at guard with the double teams, getting used to the linebacker levels. There are different linebacker alignments. Offensive line is offensive line and the majority of the offensive line coaches I had believed in cross-training and being able to play more than one position. I've practiced these things, I just haven't done them in a [game] scenario. That'll be the new thing. I just have to be able to bring what I brought in college."

General manager Joe Douglas said Clark brings a nastiness to the offensive line and added, "Big Cam brings mentality, toughness and leadership. When we talk about grit, about guys that finish every play, that's Big Cam. One of our scouts said he was an All-American at center, so you're talking about versatility, flexibility and we feel like he's the kind of guy that can give us the flexibility moving forward, and the right type of person and competitor."

Clark was a fixture for the 49ers — he made 25 starts the past two seasons, was a two-time team captain and the offensive team MVP in his sophomore year in 2017 after starting eight games — but is accustomed to change. He had six O-line coaches in his five years, which resulted in a lot of learning on his own.

"Sometimes you'd have a line coach and you wouldn't even know who your line coach would be, so I was just trying to focus on being ready whenever we did find out who our line coach was," he said. "I'm a big film guy, too. Those are things that helped me throughout my college career that I'll take with me to this level. Just being able to learn on my own is something major that I learned in college. That took a lot of trial and error, too , as a young guy."

Despite Clark's playing in Conference USA, Jets senior football advisor Phil Savage, who was the GM of the Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football, said one of Clark's former coaches was on their staff and thought the world of Clark in terms of his potential in the NFL.

"There will obviously be an adjustment in terms of the height, weight and speed of some of the guys he'll be going against," Savage said. "But he played against Clemson in his career, he played against Tennessee, so there were glimpses of him going up against higher-level competition and he was clearly a player that belonged at another level in terms of his college career."

Related Content

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?
news

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?

Jets, Bills & Dolphins Could Challenge for Division Crown in 2020
Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB
news

Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB

Former Super Bowl MVP, Rehabbing from Neck Surgery, Has Begun to Help Sam Darnold, Green & White in '20
Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
news

Mekhi Becton Eyes Different Number to Start New Journey with Jets

Rookie Tackle Has Exchanged Texts with QB Sam Darnold and RB Le'Veon Bell 
New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff
news

New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff

Joe Douglas Added Charlotte T in Fourth Round of NFL Draft 
Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York
news

Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York

Started 1st Game in Franchise History in 1960, Played for Blue & Gold and Green & White from 1960-63
Wide Receiver Danny Woodhead #83 of the New York Jets has a long gain against the Carolina Panthers when the New York Jets host the Carolina Panters on November 29, 2009 at the Meadowlands, Easter Rutherford, New Jersey.Jets wore their green jerseys and green pants. Jets beat the Panthers, 17-6. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets).00
news

Where Are They Now: Danny Woodhead

Catch Up with the former Undrafted Jets Legend from Chadron State
Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold
news

Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold

Veteran Led Ravens to Super Bowl Win in Early 2013, Started 1st Half of Last Season with Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Ian Berryman (8) makes a kick as punter Ian Berryman (8) watches as the two alternate during practice at their NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
news

Jets Waive P Ian Berryman

First-Year Player Originally Signed with Steelers in May of 2019
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL game in Cleveland. Running back Frank Gore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
news

'True Pro' Frank Gore Will Provide Jets with Production & Work Ethic

HC Adam Gase's Advice to the 16th-Year Running Back: 'He Just Told Me to Be Me'
South defensive end Jabari Zuniga of Florida (92) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

New Jets DL Jabari Zuniga Brings 'Very Good Value' to Green & White

Florida Beat Reporter Calls New Edge an 'Impressive Physical Specimen'
ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL
news

ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL

Jeremy Fowler Writes Joe Douglas Stuck to His Plan of Protecting Sam Darnold 
Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year
news

Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year

NFL Network Analyst Peter Schrager: Jets QB Will Take Off in Year 2 with Adam Gase

Advertising