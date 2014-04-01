New Jet Jacoby Ford: Everything Felt Right

"That year, everything was just clicking. We had the right people on the return squad. Everybody bought into the scheme," he recalled of his three TD returns. "I trust they're going to get their blocks and they've got to trust I'm going to hit the hole. It's all about trust. Not one guy can do it. It takes all 11 to do it."

I asked Jacoby about his NFL distinction as the only KO returner since 1990 to have three half-opening return touchdowns in the same season.

"Yeah, most definitely," he said, well aware of the kind of impact he can have on his team. "When you can come out like that at the beginning of a game or a second half and create some kind of spark, there's no greater feeling."

Jacoby Ford's impact in the Raiders receiving game had been limited to 57 catches, three touchdowns and a 14.9-yard average in his three seasons combined there (not counting 2012, when he sat out with a foot injury). But he's eager to get going in all phases of the game with his new outfit.