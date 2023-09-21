OC Nathaniel Hackett Ahead of Facing Patriots: 'It's the Illusion of Complexity'

He added: "Everybody's workload was very low. We didn't have a lot of plays and that hurts us because we can't get a lot of people involved if you don't convert on third down."

Wilson led the Jets with 36 rushing yards, the majority of which he compiled at the end of the first half. RB Breece Hall had 4 carries and Wilson completed 12-of-27 passes against a tenacious Cowboys defense led by LB Micah Parsons.

The Jets will face a similar challenge on Sunday against New England (0-2) LB Matt Judon, who had a sack and 2 TFL in last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

"He's different [than Parsons], but very talented," Hackett said. "He drops and he'll pressure. They are so disciplined up front, well coached and have been in the same system a long time. They are not only talented, but it's another defense we're going against that has been together for a while. Not only does he [Judon] have that talent, he knows where to fit. We have to try to keep him guessing, as much as we can."

Hackett said that he's been encouraged by Wilson's play since he was pressed into duty.

"It's two games now," Hackett said. "I think he's been great, you always want to build that trust and make sure he knows I have his best interests at heart. We're always trying to figure out how to be better for him, so he has that 'can't-stop-me mentality.' We continue to talk and know each other, only time makes that stronger."

Hackett circled back to the absolute necessity of converting on third downs, which will give Wilson and the offense an opportunity to get the Jets' skill players more involved. He pointed to the quick-strike TD pass last week from Z. Wilson to Garrett Wilson as an example of the offense's capability.

"He is a great person first and foremost," Hackett said of G. Wilson. "He really know how he handles himself and works hard. On gameday, he's wild, one of the most intense guys I've been around. I appreciate that from him. He wants the ball every play and believes he's going to win every play. He holds people to a high standard and also knows there's more to the game. He's mature and maturing more every day."