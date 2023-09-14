Nathaniel Hackett Asked If He Thinks Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year: 'Oh Yeah'

First things first.

Right off the bat in his leadoff press conference on Thursday, Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was asked about Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles tendon tear.

"I don't think there are words to describe how much he means to me as a human being," said Hackett, who worked with Rodgers in Green Bay and whose addition to the Jets coaching staff acted like a magnet in attracting the four-time NFL MVP to One Jets Drive. "I feel horrible for him. He was all in with this organization, and it was unbelievable to see the impact he's had on this team, the love, to see the standard he set and carried on through that game."

But will Rodgers be back?

"Oh yeah," Hackett said emphatically. "Whenever Aaron Rodgers has his mind set on something, good luck getting him to change his mind."

At halftime on Monday night, with the Jets trailing the visiting Bills, 13-3, Hackett said he was encouraged to see the reaction in the locker room, especially among the players on offense, and particularly from Zach Wilson.

"My respect for him [Wilson] is off the charts," Hackett said. "For a guy to come in there and execute the way he did was so great to see. In the locker room at the half, how the team responded, especially the offense. They were fired up for the challenge and I think Zach did a really good job and kept his composure."

With the Jets trailing, 10-3, late in the second quarter, Wilson's pass intended for Randall Cobb over the middle was intercepted by Buffalo LB Mike Milano. The Bills added a late field goal to build a 10-point lead. Right after the miscue, Hackett went to work with his quarterback.

"Hackett is like the eternal optimist," head coach Robert Saleh said on Wednesday. "His way of coaching, his style is reassuring. So that moment, that is a big moment, he was on the field obviously, which is big and to let Zach know like, 'hey, you made a mistake, who gives a [expletive]?' Excuse my language.