Namath and Neiman: Two Legends Reunite

Jan 19, 2007 at 10:37 AM
011907_neiman_namath320.jpg

Joe Namath and Leroy Neiman in front of Neiman's original painting. Photo by Matt Peyton.

Joe Namath and artist LeRoy Neiman entered Neiman's light filled studio Thursday morning amid a sea of photographers and news cameras eager to capture the two legends once again standing side-by-side.

The two reunited to unveil a limited edition serigraph of Neiman's bold and powerful painting titled Handoff - Super Bowl III which he painted shortly after the Jets' improbable victory over the Baltimore Colts on January 12, 1969. The painting, which features bright colors and strong strokes, depicts Namath's handoff to Matt Snell before the back's four-yard second quarter touchdown.

The original painting was transferred from Hofstra University, where it is prominently displayed at the Jets Training Complex, to the artist's studio for Thursday's festivities.

Namath and Neiman spent several hours signing 350 copies of the serigraph which are now available for sale at Hammer Galleries in New York City. Throughout the morning, they took breaks to catch up with one another, pose for plenty of photos, and toss a football around.

With Namath in the room, no one seemed too worried that Neiman's most prized works such as paintings of Muhammad Ali and Wynton Marsalis were in harm's way.

The remarkably accomplished men reflected on their long friendship, careers and life experiences. Clutching the football, Namath remarked, "It is incredible how much a ball like this can change one's life."

Though the Jets will not travel back to Miami as Super Bowl participants this year, Namath was proud of his former team's performance this past season – and hopes the Jets will win another championship for their fans sometime soon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign TE C.J. Uzomah 

QB Zach Wilson Gets Another Target; O-Line Gets Another Building Block
news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency
news

Where Are They Now: Darrell Austin

Catch Up with the Former Offensive Lineman from South Caroline
news

Jets Re-Sign DL Nathan Shepherd

2018 Third-Round Pick Played Career-High 495 Snaps in 2021
news

It's Official: Jets Have Four Picks in Top 38, Nine Total in 2022 NFL Draft

4 Are Their Own Selections, 5 Arrived Via Trades for Jamal Adams, Sam Darnold, Chris Herndon & Avery Williamson
news

Jets Get Defensive, Reportedly Add Two Pieces to the Secondary; Plan to Re-Sign DT Nathan Shepherd

CB D.J. Reed Played for HC Robert Saleh With the 49ers; S Jordan Whitehead Is a Big Hitter in the Back End
news

Braxton Berrios: Jets Are 'a Great, Great Destination for Me'

Wideout Plans to Work Out With QB Zach Wilson Next Week
news

Jets Re-Sign S Lamarcus Joyner

Veteran Safety Tore His Triceps Tendon in Season Opener in 2021
news

Jets Re-Sign WR-KR Braxton Berrios

All-Pro Kickoff Returner Is Back with the Green & White
news

Jets Reportedly 'Strike' Early in Free Agency

WR-KR Braxton Berrios Sticks With Jets; ESPN's Adam Schefter Says 49ers Pro Bowl OL Laken Tomlinson and Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah On the Way
news

What Might the Jets Do as the NFL's Free Agency Period Opens?

Green Flag Drops on Start of Negotiations Monday and the Signing Period Begins Wednesday
news

Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | Mel Kiper Has Green & White Adding Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum in Round 1

NFL Network, CBS Sports Has Joe Douglas Adding Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson at No. 10
Advertising