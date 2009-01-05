 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mr. J, Mike T to Talk with Grimm in the Desert

Jan 05, 2009 at 01:07 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

010509_jay_glazer_fax_sports_phone_320.jpg


As a followup to my most recent Radar entry this afternoon, one of those six interviews that the Jets will have this week with head-coaching candidates will be with an old Hog.

Russ Grimm, the Arizona Cardinals' assistant head coach/offensive line and the longtime Washington Redskins guard, will interview with a Jets contingent that will include owner Woody Johnson and GM Mike Tannenbaum in the Phoenix area on Thursday.

Grimm hasn't been a coaching nomad over his career. He was born in Pennsylvania and went to Pitt. He played and coached 20 years with the Redskins, then moved back home to coach Pittsburgh's OL for seven seasons. He was up for the Steelers' HC job that went to Mike Tomlin in 2007, then moved west with Ken Whisenhunt to coach up the Cards.

And that job has been going well. Arizona, of course, has moved on to the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs — their 30-24 win over Atlanta has advanced them to a Saturday night date at Carolina against the second-seeded Panthers. But the Cards gave permission for Grimm to speak with the Jets. (Perhaps because Whisenhunt is an old Jets TE and assistant coach himself?)

And with the NFL's complex rules to ensure that all head-coaching candidates get interviews even if their team is on a Super Bowl run, the window of opportunity for the Jets and Grimm is Thursday in the desert.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Are You Most Looking Forward to at Next Week's NFL Combine? 

Draft Prospects Will Be in Indianapolis starting Feb. 26
news

No Longer a Pipe Dream, Jets Continue to Play Critical Role in Growth of Girls Flag Football

Thursday's Jets-Nike Media Day a Celebration of Decade-Long Journey to Make Girls Flag an Official State Championship Sport in NY & NJ
news

Quarterback Reset | Aaron Rodgers, Jets Offense Prepare for a '24 Restart

Hall of Famer-to-Be Is Set to Resume His Legendary NFL Career, but His Backup Has Yet to Be Determined
news

Where Are They Now: Ronald Blair

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Appalachian State
Advertising