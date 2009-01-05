Mr. J, Mike T to Talk with Grimm in the Desert





As a followup to my most recent Radar entry this afternoon, one of those six interviews that the Jets will have this week with head-coaching candidates will be with an old Hog.

Russ Grimm, the Arizona Cardinals' assistant head coach/offensive line and the longtime Washington Redskins guard, will interview with a Jets contingent that will include owner Woody Johnson and GM Mike Tannenbaum in the Phoenix area on Thursday.

Grimm hasn't been a coaching nomad over his career. He was born in Pennsylvania and went to Pitt. He played and coached 20 years with the Redskins, then moved back home to coach Pittsburgh's OL for seven seasons. He was up for the Steelers' HC job that went to Mike Tomlin in 2007, then moved west with Ken Whisenhunt to coach up the Cards.

And that job has been going well. Arizona, of course, has moved on to the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs — their 30-24 win over Atlanta has advanced them to a Saturday night date at Carolina against the second-seeded Panthers. But the Cards gave permission for Grimm to speak with the Jets. (Perhaps because Whisenhunt is an old Jets TE and assistant coach himself?)