Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah's Surprise for Jets at No. 3

Apr 19, 2019 at 12:00 PM
oliver-mock-roundup-AP_17281566687919
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

NFL.com — Daniel Jeremiah
Round 1, No. 3, DT Ed Oliver, Houston

"Gregg Williams coached Aaron Donald during his time as Rams DC and could easily find a way to utilize Oliver in the Big Apple."

Sports Illustrated — Jenny Vrentas
Round 1, No. 3, DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama

"This may very well be a true test of the Best Player Available philosophy. If Murray and Bosa go 1-2—and if the Jets keep this pick—I think most evaluators would see Williams as BPA. But, the Jets have had a need at edge rusher practically since Mark Gastineau, which is why Josh Allen also makes sense here. I'm going to stick with Williams, banking on the fact that Gregg Williams will find a way to use both him and Leonard Williams (as long as the rest of us can keep the Williamses straight) and that the pass-rush they can generate inside will make both the edge rush and the blitz better. Trading out would be a great scenario for the Jets, giving them the ability to fill an acute need like cornerback later in the first round and also get back some of the second-rounders they gave up to move up for Sam Darnold last year. But assuming Murray goes first, I'm not sure this year's draft has the QB demand for teams to clamor to move up."

CBS Sports — Ryan Wilson
Round 1, No. 3, Edge Josh Allen, Kentucky

"Josh Allen had a fantastic senior season as well as a strong combine and remains one of the best edge rushers in this class. With needs at edge rusher for the Jets, this is a no-brainer."

Round 3, No. 68, CB Julian Love, Notre Dame

"Love, who excels in coverage, is undersized but tenacious. He's not afraid to make plays in the running game but size can be an issue when tackling bigger backs."

Round 3, No. 93, OL Ben Powers, Oklahoma

"Powers played on one of the best offensive lines in college football last season, and he'd add depth to the interior line in New York."

Round 4, No. 105, WR Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska
Round 6, No. 196, RB James Williams, Washington State
Round 7, No. 217, TE Zach Gentry, Michigan

