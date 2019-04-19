Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah's Surprise for Jets at No. 3

"This may very well be a true test of the Best Player Available philosophy. If Murray and Bosa go 1-2—and if the Jets keep this pick—I think most evaluators would see Williams as BPA. But, the Jets have had a need at edge rusher practically since Mark Gastineau, which is why Josh Allen also makes sense here. I'm going to stick with Williams, banking on the fact that Gregg Williams will find a way to use both him and Leonard Williams (as long as the rest of us can keep the Williamses straight) and that the pass-rush they can generate inside will make both the edge rush and the blitz better. Trading out would be a great scenario for the Jets, giving them the ability to fill an acute need like cornerback later in the first round and also get back some of the second-rounders they gave up to move up for Sam Darnold last year. But assuming Murray goes first, I'm not sure this year's draft has the QB demand for teams to clamor to move up."