Michael Jordan an Inspiration for Geno Smith

Smith, who received first-team reps both Sunday and Monday, is locked in a competition with veteran Mark Sanchez for the starting position. The rookie has looked poised daily on the practice field, zipping the ball with ease and showcasing his 4.5 speed. And while he has yet to be picked off, Rex Ryan would like to see Smith get rid of the ball earlier when pressure is bearing down on the QB.

"I think you should always set the standards high. Even if you miss your mark —if you fall somewhere around that area — you did pretty good," he said. "You can look at the positives and you can look at the very minute negatives that you may have and just learn from it and continue to improve. That helps us as athletes, that helps us as people and that helps us get better every day."

Taking each challenge in stride, Smith has gotten off to a fast start at his first pro training camp. He expects a lot out of himself and he has embraced this new journey.

"I think the most difficult adjustment for me was just moving from college to the NFL — I mean everything as a whole. I wouldn't say the offense is really that hard to pick up if you study it, if you work hard at it," he said. "But picking up the speed of the game, playing against Rex's defense along with learning a new offense makes it a bit more challenging. I face those challenges every day and I accept them and I welcome them."