Michael Carter II Starting to Make a Name for Himself as Jets' Slot Corner

So then why has Carter been flying under the radar his first two Jets seasons? Perhaps because he's at a position that some NFL watchers say is the most undervalued in football, and so his numbers don't jump out. For starters, while Gardner and Reed each played more than 1,100 defensive snaps last season, Carter was on the field for 732 snaps.

He got his first two pro interceptions last season and jumped his passes defensed from five as a rookie to nine. His tackling dipped, from 72 to 63, yet he still teamed with his two outside admirers to give the Jets one of the best run-support corner positions in the NFL.

But the hard work was hardly over this offseason.

"I really self-scouted to see where my weaknesses were, whether it was DB training, working on press or zone, or breaking down film on different receivers," he said, adding about bumping his weight up from last year's 184 pounds to 193 as of Saturday morning, "As far as the weight room, I was getting stronger. I'm heavier but still lean and all that stuff to be able to be more physical and take on those blocks on the perimeter."

Carter wouldn't mind graduating from being one of the Jets' unsung heroes to being named a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro, but first things first.

"At the end of the day, I'll just let the work speak for itself," he said. "Kenny Moore, Mike Hilton, K'Waun Williams, those types of [slot corners], I want to be in that conversation, too. I feel like the work I put in this offseason, it was all geared to wanting to be the best nickel in the league this season and going forward."

Robert Saleh is fine if opponents continue to overlook No. 30 in the Jets slot because the HC knows the value of his nickel.