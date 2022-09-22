MetLife Teams Up with Jets and Giants to Support Students in Tri-State Area

MetLife is teaming up with the New York Jets and New York Giants to support programs that help students develop and succeed. As part of its "Inside the Huddle" initiative, MetLife will raise awareness and funds for Year Up New York | New Jersey and the New York City Police Foundation's Far Rockaway Giants, and the Harlem Giants.

The Jets program with Year Up, a workforce development organization, will offer a Year Up program participant a professional internship at MetLife Stadium. The internship will be in the Stadium's technology department and will also offer exposure to all facets of MetLife Stadium operations.

The Giants partnership with the Far Rockaway (Queens) and Harlem (Manhattan) Giants provides at-risk youth with opportunities to be tutored and mentored, learn life skills, and play football in conjunction with the New York City (NYC) Police Foundation, NYPD, and NYC Department of Education.

"'Inside the Huddle' is one way we're investing in young people in our communities, who with equitable access to opportunity, can build more confident futures," said MetLife Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Michael Roberts. "We're proud to partner with the New York Giants and New York Jets on this initiative, which enables us to continue to live MetLife's purpose."

In addition, kicking off November 6, 2022, distinct online auctions with the Jets and Giants will offer authentic merchandise, including photos, footballs, jerseys and helmets signed by current and former players, as well as one-of-a-kind experiences with active-roster players. MetLife will contribute $30,000 in matching funds to both the Giants and Jets auctions for a total of $60,000 committed to benefit their respective charitable organizations: the Far Rockaway Giants, the Harlem Giants and Year Up New York | New Jersey.

New York Giants players Julian Love and Graham Gano and New York Jets players Laken Tomlinson and Quinnen Williams will serve as "Inside the Huddle" program ambassadors. Love, Gano and Tomlinson will designate their NFL "My Cause, My Cleats" customized cleats to their respective partner organizations. Their cleats will be auctioned as part of the MetLife online auction.

"I think the Jets partnership with Year Up is exciting because it gives students who are about to start their careers a cool chance to gain real world experience," said New York Jets defensive end Quinnen Williams. "I know I am grateful for every opportunity that I got to get to this point, so I see the value this partnership has in helping students realize their true potential."

"I am thrilled to continue to support the Harlem and Far Rockaway Giants this year," said New York Giants defensive back Julian Love. "I've seen first-hand how the efforts from the Giants, New York City Police Foundation, NYPD and NYC Department of Education gives kids the extra support they need. The additional funding from MetLife will really make an impact on the services we can provide to the kids and their families."