MetLife Monster Jam Tickets Now on Sale

The inaugural Advance Auto Parts Monster Jam® Path of Destruction Tour will make a super-sized stop in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 16, 2012. That's right; 16 of the "baddest" Monster Jam monster trucks — including Grave Digger® and Maximum Destruction® — are heading to the New York tristate area on a "Path of Destruction Tour" guaranteed to rev up MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and New York Football Giants.

As part of the excitement, a limited amount of Total Access Passes will be set aside for the biggest Monster Jam fans. Each Total Access Pass includes one event ticket for the show plus exclusive access to a private meet and greet with drivers.

Monster Jam, sanctioned by the United States Hot Rod Association®, is the most popular monster truck tour, performing to over 4 million fans annually at the most prestigious arenas and stadiums throughout the world. Monster Jam® shows consist of three main fan-favorite elements — the pit party, racing and freestyle. The pit party gives all fans a chance to meet the stars of Monster Jam up-close while taking pictures and getting autographs.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. and are priced at $125 for Total Access Pass, $50 for VIP and $35 for adults with $15 kids' tickets. All tickets are $2 more day of show. Additional fees may apply.

Tickets can be purchased at the MetLife Stadium box office. Tickets can also be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com or calling 1-800-745-3000. Visit MonsterJam.com for complete event information. Keep up on all Advance Auto Parts Monster Jam® Path of Destruction news by following us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Jets and New York Football Giants, sets the standard for venue excellence with state-of-the-art technology, comfort and amenities. The only active venue to serve as the home stadium for two NFL teams, MetLife Stadium hosts 20 NFL games per season, more than any other stadium.

With a full gameday seating capacity of 82,500, MetLife Stadium is the largest stadium in the National Football League. It boasts numerous dining options and a rail line that drops guests directly at the front door. During its inaugural year in 2010, MetLife Stadium was selected to host Super Bowl XLVIII and in 2014, the venue will become history's first open-air venue in a cold-weather region to hold football's biggest game.

In 2011, MetLife Stadium was ranked No. 1 for safety by Security magazine's "Security 500" in the Arenas/Stadiums/Leagues/ Entertainment division, and for the second consecutive year was cited by Billboard magazine as the highest-grossing stadium in the United States.

For more information, visit*metlifestadium.com*

