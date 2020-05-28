Thursday, May 28, 2020 09:00 AM

Mekhi Becton Eyes Different Number to Start New Journey with Jets

E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

AP_20104682660917-becton-thumb
Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

During the early stages of the Jets' virtual offseason program and before the team's rookie orientation commenced, Mekhi Becton was asked by a reporter if he had any goals for his first professional season. Becton, a Louisville product who was taken with the 11th overall selection in the draft, had a pair in mind and it speaks to his mentality. He wants to play and he wants to contribute on a winner.

"I want to start as a rookie and I want to make the playoffs," he said. "I would say those would be my rookie goals."

The 6'7", 364-pound Becton is a big man, but he is not an expansive talker. The athletically gifted offensive tackle, who posted a 5.1 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, has reiterated a self-scout that is simple and direct.

"I like to finish and I like to dominate in run and in pass," he has said multiple times since being drafted. "That's what I'm going to bring him to the table."

An unusual offseason for all, Becton has not yet been in a classroom with his teammates nor been able to hop on the grass at One Jets Drive. When he is not participating in computer sessions with the Green & White, he continues to train under the tutelage of Duke Manyweather.

"I've still been going over to his house to train," Becton said of the private offensive line coach. "It's still been the same routine I've been doing, it's just that I'm on a team now."

Becton, who worked out prior to the draft with Jets' fourth-round pick Cameron Clark, believes the offensive line will develop good chemistry and bond well. In addition to Clark, the former collegiate standout at Charlotte, Becton regularly communicates with veteran T George Fant and he has exchanged texts with a pair of talented offensive performers he will be charged to protect and pave the way for.

"Me and George Fant have been talking a lot, Cameron Clark, that's my guy," Becton said. "I've talked to Sam Darnold a little bit through text messages and Le'Veon Bell through text messages as well."

Becton, a Highland Springs, VA native who helped Louisville rush for 212.1 YPG last season, will not wear the No. 73 he donned for the Cardinals in the NFL. The Jets retired Ring of Honor inductee Joe Klecko's No. 73 in 2004 and Becton has his eyes on another number in the 70s.

"I wanted to try something new because I didn't feel right in 70. That's my high school number and then 73 is retired," he said. "I feel like 77 is just a different journey, a new journey to start."

Related Content

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?
news

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?

Jets, Bills & Dolphins Could Challenge for Division Crown in 2020
Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB
news

Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB

Former Super Bowl MVP, Rehabbing from Neck Surgery, Has Begun to Help Sam Darnold, Green & White in '20
New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff
news

New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff

Joe Douglas Added Charlotte T in Fourth Round of NFL Draft 
Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York
news

Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York

Started 1st Game in Franchise History in 1960, Played for Blue & Gold and Green & White from 1960-63
Wide Receiver Danny Woodhead #83 of the New York Jets has a long gain against the Carolina Panthers when the New York Jets host the Carolina Panters on November 29, 2009 at the Meadowlands, Easter Rutherford, New Jersey.Jets wore their green jerseys and green pants. Jets beat the Panthers, 17-6. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets).00
news

Where Are They Now: Danny Woodhead

Catch Up with the former Undrafted Jets Legend from Chadron State
Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold
news

Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold

Veteran Led Ravens to Super Bowl Win in Early 2013, Started 1st Half of Last Season with Broncos
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL game in Cleveland. Running back Frank Gore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
news

'True Pro' Frank Gore Will Provide Jets with Production & Work Ethic

HC Adam Gase's Advice to the 16th-Year Running Back: 'He Just Told Me to Be Me'
South defensive end Jabari Zuniga of Florida (92) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

New Jets DL Jabari Zuniga Brings 'Very Good Value' to Green & White

Florida Beat Reporter Calls New Edge an 'Impressive Physical Specimen'
ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL
news

ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL

Jeremy Fowler Writes Joe Douglas Stuck to His Plan of Protecting Sam Darnold 
Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year
news

Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year

NFL Network Analyst Peter Schrager: Jets QB Will Take Off in Year 2 with Adam Gase
Jets Free Agency Tracker
news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency

Advertising