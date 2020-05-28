Mekhi Becton Eyes Different Number to Start New Journey with Jets

During the early stages of the Jets' virtual offseason program and before the team's rookie orientation commenced, Mekhi Becton was asked by a reporter if he had any goals for his first professional season. Becton, a Louisville product who was taken with the 11th overall selection in the draft, had a pair in mind and it speaks to his mentality. He wants to play and he wants to contribute on a winner.

"I want to start as a rookie and I want to make the playoffs," he said. "I would say those would be my rookie goals."

The 6'7", 364-pound Becton is a big man, but he is not an expansive talker. The athletically gifted offensive tackle, who posted a 5.1 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, has reiterated a self-scout that is simple and direct.

"I like to finish and I like to dominate in run and in pass," he has said multiple times since being drafted. "That's what I'm going to bring him to the table."

An unusual offseason for all, Becton has not yet been in a classroom with his teammates nor been able to hop on the grass at One Jets Drive. When he is not participating in computer sessions with the Green & White, he continues to train under the tutelage of Duke Manyweather.