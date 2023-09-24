What Did Jets OL Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker Say After Their First Game at New O-Line Positions?

Tippmann started to take first-team reps on Thursday after O-lineman Wes Schweitzer sustained a concussion in practice. Tippmann, who played center and guard during camp, held up well against New England despite short notice.

"It was good. I was ready," Tippmann said. "There's definitely a lot of plays that I wish I could have back, but we went out there and battled and as a team I know we just got to keep getting better and keep moving forward."

Vera-Tucker added: "I think [Tippmann] did a good job, especially in his first start. We were communicating and I think he played really well."

Becton started at left tackle for the first time 2021 when he sustained a season-ending knee injury against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. The 2020 first-round pick missed all of last season with a different knee injury, won the starting right tackle job in camp and started the first two weeks of the 2023 season opposite Brown.

"It was great to be back at the left side, I had fun," Becton said. "I am just glad to be out there. I don't care what side I am on."

Vera-Tucker started at right guard the first two weeks before shifting to right tackle on Sunday. Last season, Vera-Tucker, the Jets' 2021 first-round pick, played Weeks 1-3 at right guard before he moved to left tackle in Week 4 and then right tackle in Weeks 5-7 before he tore his triceps at Denver.